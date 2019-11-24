‘Palmer’: What We Know About Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright’s Upcoming Movie

Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright are both in New Orleans to film Palmer, a new film from the Oscar-winning producer of Green Book. The project is now getting more attention after the married Timberlake was seen with Wainwright Friday night, getting a little cozier than expected for co-stars. Paparazzi photos appear to show the two holding hands while sitting together on a balcony.

Back in September, Deadline reported that Palmer was in the works after Timberlake, 38, agreed to star. The singer will play the title character, Eddie Palmer, who was a college football star. His chance at a professional career was shattered after he went to prison. At the start of the film, he returns home, only to see the aftermath of his troubles still coming back to bite him. He also finds himself with a young boy abandoned by his mother.

Wainwright, 30, joined the project in October, Deadline reported at the time. She will play Maggie Hayes, a teacher who starts a relationship with Eddie.

The film does not have a release date yet. It is being produced by Charles B. Wessler, who worked on Green Book, with SK Global’s John Penotti and Charlie Corwin, and Sidney Kimmel and Daniel Nadler. Cheryl Guerriero, who worked on Paris Hilton’s Pledge This! in 2006, wrote the script.

Actor/director Fisher Stevens is directing Palmer. He won an Oscar for the 2009 documentary The Cove. He also helmed the 2012 Al Pacino movie Stand Up Guys.

On Saturday, The Sun published photos of Wainwright and Timberlake seated together outside The Absinthe House. The photos appear to show the two holding hands under the table. Another photo showed Wainwright’s hand on his leg.

Despite the photos, a source told E! News there is nothing going on between the two co-workers. There is “absolutely nothing going on between them,” the source said.

“They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting,” the insider said. “They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

Another source added that the hangout was “innocent.”

Wainwright is best known for playing Maia Roberts on Freeform’s Shadowhunters. The actress also stars as Nicole Warren, the lead role on Netflix’s Raising Dion. In the new series, she plays a window whose son begins experiencing superhero-like powers.

Timberlake’s next movie is Trolls World Tour, which opens on April 17.

Photo credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame