New ‘FredHeads’ Documentary To Explore ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Fandom

When it comes to the biggest horror franchises, everyone has their own personal favorite for a number of reasons. Some fans love Halloween, others love Friday the 13th, but to many, no horror franchise can touch the impact the A Nightmare on Elm Street films had on them not just as movie fans, but as individuals. An upcoming documentary, FredHeads, aims to follow a group of Elm Street fans to explore how the franchise has changed their lives.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The documentary will follow 3 fans as they tell their story and what their journey in the Nightmare community has been; some as fans, others rising through popularity. Along the way, we will be filming at conventions and getting as many fan stories as possible to feature as many fans as we can in the documentary.”

The filmmakers took to Facebook to spread the word about their film, which will also give all you Nightmare fans an opportunity to get involved.

According to their post, the filmmakers are inviting the most passionate fans to get involved, saying, “Come out and join us at Flashback Weekend this August and Scarefest this September. In the coming months we will be talking more about the project and how you as a fan can support and be involved.”

UP NEXT: Director Chuck Russell Reveals ‘Nightmare On Elm Street 2’ Almost Killed The Franchise

Flashback Weekend takes place on the outskirts of Chicago and The Scarefest takes place in Lexington, KY, so be sure to adjust your plans accordingly if you’d like to take part in the project’s gathering of footage.

Previously, the documentary Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy chronicled the production of the films themselves, exploring how the films were made using interviews with the cast and crew. FredHeads, on the other hands, explores the impact that the franchise has had on horror fans in the decades since the original film was released.

MORE NEWS: Horror Fans Start Petition For Robert Englund To Join ‘Halloween’ Sequel In Iconic Role

Times have been tough for Nightmare on Elm Street fans, with no new Freddy Krueger movies looming over the horizon. The last film was the 2010 remake, which was met with poor critical reviews and didn’t resonate well with established fans, as it featured Jackie Earle Haley taking over the Krueger role following Englund’s eight portrayals as the villain.

Prior to the remake, fans saw Freddy take on Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees in a 2003 installment in a franchise showdown, finally showing the horror icons share the screen.