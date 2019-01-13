Nicole Kidman Appears to Awkwardly Snub Rami Malek on Golden Globes Stage

Things got awkward between Nicole Kidman and Rami Malek at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, when Kidman apparently denied Malek’s attempt at a hug.

Malek was given the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Drama Film for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Immediately after that, Kidman took the stage to present the award for Best Drama Film. As Malek ran back on stage, he made a few stalled attempts to get a celebratory hug from Kidman, but it did not work.

A clip of the strange moment went viral on Twitter. As fans pointed out, there are many explanations for Kidman’s apparent snub, though none makes Malek any less pitiable. It is possible the actress completely missed Malek’s advances, considering the hot lights, cameras and growing crowd of people onstage. She may also have simply wanted to give the entire cast and crew their time to shine, rather than focusing on Malek himself.

Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/WYS4fs6zTd — Abby Cadabby (@1AbbyRoad) January 7, 2019



Whatever the case, viewers latched onto the moment, instantly turning it into a meme for the ages. After being denied by Kidman a few times, Malek finally took a place near the back of the crowd, letting executive producers Graham King and Jim beach accept the award on behalf of the whole movie.

“Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush,” one person tweeted alongside the video.

“Rami Malek awkwardly and unsuccessfully trying to have a moment with Nicole Kidman is me trying to insert myself in groups and conversations at social events,” added another.

When asked if the two will address the viral moment at the Oscars, Malek admitted to Entertainment Tonight that they have something, while adding how Kidman had been a friend of his for years.

“She’s been a friend for a long time, and that’s why the whole thing I find absolutely ridiculous and hilarious,” he added. “But I’m having a laugh about it all.”

“I got up there, and I was in such a daze I don’t even know how I put together a collection of words that sounded coherent,. So the fact that I knew Nicole [was there], I was like, ‘Oh, here’s a bit of safety.’ And then she just didn’t see me. It was as simple as that.”

The fact that Bohemian Rhapsody won Best Drama at the Golden Globes came as a big surprise to many. The movie was notoriously plagued with production issues, and director Bryan Singer was rumored to have left the set for weeks at a time. He was ultimately fired from the movie late in the production process, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition, many felt that the film had done a poor job of representing Mercury’s sexuality, and the struggles of the LGBTQ community during the AIDS crisis.

Malek did his best to honor Mercury at the show. In his own acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Drama, the 37-year-old credited all of the movie’s success to Mercury and his legacy.

“Thank you to Freddie Mercury, for giving me the joy of a lifetime,” he said. “I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous.”

The Golden Globes set a blunt tone for this year’s award ceremonies. While the show usually gives some insight into upcoming winners at the Oscars, there is no telling whether Malek will take home that trophy as well.