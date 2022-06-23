Nicolas Cage's 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' on Blu-ray Is the Quintessential Rewatch (Review)

Nicolas Cage's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is now available to own on Blu-ray, and it's a quintessential film from the actor's incredible career that fans will want to rewatch over and over. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is an action-comedy directed by Tom Gormican, from a script he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. In it, Cage "begrudgingly accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a Mexican billionaire superfan," played by Pedro Pascal.

However, "things take a wild turn," and Cage "is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate his wife and daughter from the fan who is a notorious drug lord." The film also stars a number of other big names, including Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, and Sharon Horgan. The film was released back in April to critical and fan acclaim. Now, fans can bring the movie home on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. The home video release offers fans tons of great bonus features — including behind-the-scenes featurettes and cast interviews — as well as some deleted scenes and audio commentary by Gormican and Etten.

The Unbearable Weight of #MassiveTalent is the movie you want to see. Own it now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital! pic.twitter.com/6FGoAo3oUq — Massive Talent (@NickCageMovie) June 22, 2022

Back in April, the filmmaking pair spoke with Collider about the movie, and revealed if they had a backup plan in the event that Cage didn't want to star in the movie they'd written specifically for him. "I think there were moments when once we had written it and we were trying to get the project going, there were times when I think, personally, selfishly because I wanted to make money and sell this script somewhere, we'd go, 'Um, maybe this actor or that actor.' But end of the day, no. Nobody else could have done it," Etten said.

Another hurdle for the film was the fact that Gormican had not directed a movie since 2014's That Awkard Moment — which starred Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan, and Miles Teller — and that had been his feature film directorial debut. Ultimately, he shook off the dust and nerves, and hoped into the director chair, crediting Etten for being his biggest motivation. "I think that the real thing that made this movie possible is my collaboration with Kevin, because that was a new thing that we developed on a television show," he said, seemingly referring to the short-lived and tragically underrated Fox comedy Ghosted, with Craig Robinson and Adam Scott.

"We were doing this thing where we were writing things and shooting them and editing them and putting them on the air so quickly, and we did it so many times together that it was really that collaboration and sort of honing the voice that we had on the page and then our collaboration on set and in the editing room," Gormican continued. "The lesson I think for us was, have someone else there that cares as much about the project as you do and it really helps you get through it." The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is now available to buy at in-store retailers, as well as online.