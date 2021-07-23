Tiffany Haddish Makes NSFW Confession to Nicolas Cage While Filming New Movie

✖

Tiffany Haddish has a strange way of getting comfortable with those she finds intimidating. The actress appeared on NPR’s It’s Been A Minute where she reveals she told Nicolas Cage a very intimate story about her first orgasm to make herself more acquainted while filming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent together. The comedian shares that she experienced a mental block one day, which stopped her from delivering her best performance –– and Cage noticed the problem.

“You could tell he was getting irritated,” she recalled, “and I was like, ‘Look, I’m really intimidated by you and I need to tell you something.’ He was like ‘You? Tiffany Haddish? Intimidated?’ I was like ‘I have to tell you this story, man! And once I tell you this story it’ll be fine.’ So I tell him this story — and everything was fine.” The moment happened while Haddish was a teenager in the movie theater watching Cage's Face/Off.

She continued: “So now I’m standing across from this man, with those same big ol’ eyeballs … and they’re looking at me in real life in real time,” she said. “And all I can think about is the guy I went to the movies with and how we were making out and then that feeling and then how weird I feel remembering this in front of him, and there he is looking at me.”

After all the chit chat, where some people might have found the story unnerving, Cage simply laughed it off. “He laughed super hard,” she said. “He goes, ‘You know, my first wife she saw me in a movie and she said she was going to marry me, and we ended up getting married.”‘ And I said, ‘Yeah well, I didn’t say that I was going to marry you, nor let you put your fingers anywhere on me, okay?’ I’m just letting you know that there’s a thought that’s been running through my mind, and it’s keeping me from doing my job. But now that I’ve told you, I think this is going to be just fine.’ And boom.”