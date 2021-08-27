Nicolas Cage's Crazy Movie Where He Plays Himself Reveals Poster, First Trailer at CinemaCon

✖

Nicolas Cage has a crazy movie coming out, wherein he plays a fictionalized version of himself, and the film revealed its first poster and trailer at CinemaCon this past weekend. The film is titled The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and it co-stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian). In the first poster for the movie, the two men are seen lounging near the ocean, sharing a few drinks, and rocking some stylish shades.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is an action-comedy directed by Tom Gormican, from a script he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. In it, Cage "begrudgingly accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a Mexican billionaire superfan," played by Pascal. However, "things take a wild turn," and Cage "is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate his wife and daughter from the fan who is a notorious drug lord." The film also stars a number of other big names, including Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, and Sharon Horgan. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is scheduled to be released in April.

The film's trailer has been garnering a lot of response from CinemaCon attendees, with entertainment journalist Rebecca Pahle calling Cage and Pascal "endlessly talented and charming." Another Twitter user said it "looks fun," while THR editor Aaron Couch suggested that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will "be a masterpiece." He added that Cage is fully "unleashed" in the film, and shared that the trailer received "big applause."

Before The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, fans will get to see Cage Prisoners of the Ghostland, a wild fantasy-action film that will be released in September. That will eventually be followed by a Western drama Cage is set to star in, titled Butcher’s Crossing. The film is an adaptation of John Williams’ 1960 novel of the same name, telling a story about life in the "rugged frontier of the American West" in the 1870s, per Deadline. In it, Cage will play Miller, the leader of a Buffalo hunter team who encounters a young Harvard dropout hoping to find purpose in the West.

The two men set off on an epic adventure that tests their limits, both mentally and physically, while bringing them face-to-face with potentially fatal circumstances. The title of the story, Butcher's Crossing, refers to a fictional Kansas town where the two men meet. The film is being directed by Gabe Polsky (Red Army), from a screenplay he wrote with Liam Satre-Meloy. Butcher's Crossing will begin production in October.