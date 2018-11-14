New ‘Toy Story 4’ Teaser Reveals Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key’s New Characters

A new teaser for Toy Story 4 is already here, and it introduces fans to new characters played by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

The sketch comedy duo is back together for Disney Pixar‘s upcoming film, and it is like they never missed a beat. They play two carnival prize toys — a duck and a rabbit — and they are clearly meant to be a reference to their valet driver characters from Key & Peele.

The trailer takes a meta look at the Toy Story franchise, with Ducky (Key) and Bunny (Peele) discussing the previous three movies. After agreeing on their mutual love for the series, they launch into some impressions of Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen).

The two stuffed animals have some disagreements on Buzz Lightyear’s classic catchphrase. At first, Bunny recalls it as “to infinity, and your mom,” to which Ducky replies that it is actually “to insanity and a blonde.”

“To immunity, and respond!” Bunny cries. The new characters offer a few other takes before Woody and Buzz walk into the frame to correct them. When they finally get the right phrasing, Ducky and Bunny burst out laughing.

“You can’t go to infinity, dummy,” Bunny says.

“You don’t know nothing about science,” Ducky agrees.

The whole teaser was a pretty clear reference to the comedians’ valet driver sketches from their show, Key & Peele. Over the course of the series, they played two valet drivers waiting outside of a high-end hotel, enthusiastically raving about movies and TV shows they had seen.

The characters are a fan favorite for those that watched Key & Peele, and it is clear that Disney wanted to allude to them without copying them too directly. Key & Peele ran for five seasons on Comedy Central, shattering every expectation for a sketch comedy show at that time.

This teaser is sure to excite everyone, from die-hard Toy Story fans to die-hard Key & Peele fans, and everyone in between. The two actors have gone in very separate directions since ending their beloved show, and seeing them back in action together is sure to delight their followers. At the same time, their fresh characters provide a new way in for kids who are just being introduced to the Toy Story franchise.

At the same time, it may come as a bit of a let-down to fans who are still waiting for actual movie footage of Toy Story 4. Recently, Disney Pixar has put two teasers out in quick succession, but neither seems to include actual footage from the movie.

In fairness, there is still a long time to go before the movie is out. Toy Story 4 will be in theaters on June 21, 2019.