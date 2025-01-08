New ‘Tom and Jerry’ Movie in the Works

Another Tom and Jerry movie is on the way. Nearly four years after the last theatrical film centering on the animated cat and mouse duo, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is developing another movie written by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, and Michael Govier, according to Deadline. The film will be a fresh iteration of Tom and Jerry, which has been around since William Hanna and Joseph Barbera launched the franchise in 1940.

As of now, a premise for the film has not been announced, but the franchise is certainly in good hands. Under their Le Train Train banner, Jones and McCormack have collaborated on as writers, directors, and producers on Celeste and Jesse Forever, Toy Story 4, and The Invite. McCormack has also worked with Govier on the Oscar-winning short If Anything Happens I Love You. This seems like an awfully good team, and considering the Tom and Jerry franchise has been around for a long time, it may not be so easy, but it will be exciting to see what they eventually cook up.

Meanwhile, the franchise remains a popular fan favorite. Back in 2021, it was reported that a new Tom and Jerry series was coming to HBO Max after the movie’s success. The 13-episode Tom and Jerry in New York premiered that July and served as a stand-alone sequel series to the film. 1975’s The Tom and Jerry Show was also made part of MeTV Toons’ new lineup over the summer. Keeping fans old and new into the series no matter how young or old they may be.

No other information for the new Tom and Jerry movie has been released, but as time passes, there will surely be announcements, such as who will be part of it. It’s also unknown if the movie will be another hybrid like the 2021 film, a cross between animated and live-action, or strictly animated. Either way, it will be exciting to watch and see just how Tom and Jerry will be getting on each other’s nerves yet again as the cat-and-mouse games continue.

It might still be a while until more news is announced for the new movie, but at the very least, Max is the home to plenty of Tom and Jerry titles between multiple movies and shows. It will be enough to keep any superfan occupied for the time being and still excited for what’s to come.