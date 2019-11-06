Netflix Users Really Want ‘Tom & Jerry’ Added to the Service

Netflix users are dying to binge-watch the classic cartoon Tom and Jerry, and they think the streaming service is the perfect home for it. Netflix customers often make requests of the service, but this week the outcry for Tom and Jerry was surprisingly loud. So far, there is no word from Netflix.

Tom and Jerry is a classic cartoons for multiple generations, as it has been a staple of re-runs and marathons for decades. The animated series pits a vindictive cat against an easy-going mouse in some of the best slapstick comedy of the genre.

This week, Tom and Jerry made their way around social media in a viral tweet. It followed the “sco pa tu manaa” format, in which users post a photo, then add the Ghanaian phrase. It translates roughly to “what is your opinion on this matter,” and often serves to get conversations going.

Please put it on Netflix https://t.co/VT7S4AYSDq — froshawty (@hapynesssss) November 3, 2019

Twitter user Froshawty had one simple take on Tom and Jerry: “please put it on Netflix.” It was met with overwhelming agreement, picking up nearly 110,000 likes and almost 47,000 retweets in just three days.

While it is not on Netflix, there are ways to watch Tom and Jerry online these days. Every iteration of the contentious duo is available on the Cartoon Network Boomerang streaming app, which costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 for the whole year.

The show is also on Hulu, but is only available to stream with a Hulu with Live TV-tier subscription. This costs either $44.99 or $50.99 per month, so it is only typically used by cord-cutters who are still dedicated to watching network shows in real time.

Tom and Jerry is also available on Amazon Prime Video, but not as a free part of the subscription. The show costs a dollar per episode, and even less by the season. Season 1 costs $5.99, Season 2 goes for $11.99 and Season 3 is $12.99. Still, with 20 episodes per season, that is not outrageous for the original three years most fans are looking for.

Those are the most readily available options at the moment, though the streaming status of Tom and Jerry is poised for change. As an a intellectual property, Tom and Jerry currently makes its home at Warner Bros. Animation. That makes it a good option for the studio’s upcoming streaming platform, HBO Max, which already has a number of cartoons on its release list.

Warner Bros. has good reason to get Tom and Jerry back in front of nostalgic adult audiences, too. The show is getting the “live-action” treatment next year, in a CGI take featuring real actors as well. So far, the project includes stars like Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Ken Jeong and Rob Delaney, among others. It is directed by Tim Story, the eye behind this year’s Shaft reboot. With a major motion picture in the works, the original show will obviously get even more of a renaissance online.



Tom and Jerry is slated for release on Dec. 23, 2020.