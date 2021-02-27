'Tom and Jerry' Movie: 2021 Revamp Has Fans Weighing In Amid HBO Max Release

Tom and Jerry, the 2021 movie that just dropped on HBO Max (and in theaters), sees the beloved characters back for a full-length feature adventure. Tim Story (Ride Along, 2004's Fantastic Four) directed the picture, and Kevin Costello (Brigsby Bear) wrote the movie, which is a live-action-animation hybrid. The human cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney and Ken Jeong. Tom and Jerry' vocal parts are the combined efforts of Frank Welker and archive recordings of William Hanna, Mel Blanc and June Foray. After its Friday release in cinemas and on the streaming platform, viewers had a chance to see the new movie and chime in with their thoughts. The Warner Animation Group production is receiving a negative consensus from critics, but viewers on Twitter seem to be less critical. While many acknowledge Tom and Jerry isn't perfect, they think it's just fine for a kid's movie. Plus, Tom and Jerry's classic style of antics never really gets old, even 81 years after they first appeared in the 1940 short "Puss Gets the Boot." Scroll through to read fan reviews and reactions to the 2021 Tom and Jerry movie.

I really love this movie it was pretty cool I was praise for Tom and Jerry animation and I especially praise your performance as Kayla Forester giving this movie 9/10 pic.twitter.com/d5GfAvvN7G — David (@David54493029) February 26, 2021 "The Tom and Jerry movie to is a lot like Looney Tunes: Back In Action," one viewer wrote. "It shares similar flaws to that film, but overall it's fun, funny, has great animation by Framestore, and shows a clear love for the characters from Tim Story and crew. It's LEAGUES ahead the 1992 film."

People: The new Tom and Jerry movie focuses more on the humans. Reality: The humans are used more sparingly and actually help the titular characters build up the story, and, their chaos. In situations where characters like Kayla and the hoteliers fail to administer that wedding. — The Critical 'Outside The Box' Thinker (@CriticalBrains) February 26, 2021 A second viewer tweeted, "Tom and Jerry Movie was pretty alright. It wasn't meant to win awards or anything, but it's a fun nostalgia trip."

I finished watching at the theaters:) This movie was very interesting story and it was so fun😍And I was happy to see your great acting♥ pic.twitter.com/lEYgvcIcrx — 김현주 (@aaahyunju) February 27, 2021 "im watching the film (Tom and Jerry) rn and its honestly ok," a third viewer wrote. "Some of the jokes are honestly so bad, but the Tom and Jerry stuff is pretty good."

He's only in the movie briefly, but I loved the design of Real Estate Rat in Tom and Jerry. Also found some of his lines quite funny. Kind of want to see a short about the previous homes he and Jerry went to. pic.twitter.com/oZqsvdxFoy — Weird-O (@Wierd_o78033920) February 26, 2021 "[Tom and Jerry] may not be as big as a who Framed Roger Rabbit, but at least it's better that the 1992 film," a fourth person wrote. Another added, " It's (Tom and Jerry) suppose to be just a fun little movie [and] that's a good thing."

The movie has a lot of good callbacks to previous shorts. The beginning kinda reminds me of that one Tom and Jerry Tales episode while the second half has gags from Mouse Trouble and Trap Happy respectively pic.twitter.com/UznqzBOjgu — Cure's Secret Waterland (@CornerCure) February 27, 2021 "Finished the Tom and jerry movie and you know what this was a really great film," another viewer added. "Even though it has some of its cringe moments I still see a very good film out of this. ... So many of the cast of characters feel right in a Sense where they were literally taking out of the 2d cartoons. I didn't really mind the human parts but did kinda felt boring but I still had fun watching it. If I were to compare this to let's say the 1992 movie then this would blow that movie out of the park with this one."

So I just watched the new Tom and Jerry movie; overall I enjoyed it, but I would NOT have paid money to see it in theaters pic.twitter.com/MK7CUiGRxs — Animated Ginger (@AnimatedGinger) February 27, 2021 "Overall, I found it not as bad as something like Smurfs or Alvin and the Chipmunks, but outside of the animation it doesn't do much to stand out from those," another Tiwtter user wrote. "To sum it up, this Tom and Jerry movie needed more Tom and Jerry."