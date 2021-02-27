'Tom and Jerry' Movie: 2021 Revamp Has Fans Weighing In Amid HBO Max Release

By John Connor Coulston

Tom and Jerry, the 2021 movie that just dropped on HBO Max (and in theaters), sees the beloved characters back for a full-length feature adventure. Tim Story (Ride Along, 2004's Fantastic Four) directed the picture, and Kevin Costello (Brigsby Bear) wrote the movie, which is a live-action-animation hybrid. The human cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney and Ken Jeong. Tom and Jerry' vocal parts are the combined efforts of Frank Welker and archive recordings of William Hanna, Mel Blanc and June Foray.

After its Friday release in cinemas and on the streaming platform, viewers had a chance to see the new movie and chime in with their thoughts. The Warner Animation Group production is receiving a negative consensus from critics, but viewers on Twitter seem to be less critical. While many acknowledge Tom and Jerry isn't perfect, they think it's just fine for a kid's movie. Plus, Tom and Jerry's classic style of antics never really gets old, even 81 years after they first appeared in the 1940 short "Puss Gets the Boot." Scroll through to read fan reviews and reactions to the 2021 Tom and Jerry movie.

"The Tom and Jerry movie to is a lot like Looney Tunes: Back In Action," one viewer wrote. "It shares similar flaws to that film, but overall it’s fun, funny, has great animation by Framestore, and shows a clear love for the characters from Tim Story and crew. It’s LEAGUES ahead the 1992 film."

A second viewer tweeted, "Tom and Jerry Movie was pretty alright. It wasn't meant to win awards or anything, but it's a fun nostalgia trip."

"im watching the film (Tom and Jerry) rn and its honestly ok," a third viewer wrote. "Some of the jokes are honestly so bad, but the Tom and Jerry stuff is pretty good."

"[Tom and Jerry] may not be as big as a who Framed Roger Rabbit, but at least it’s better that the 1992 film," a fourth person wrote. Another added, " It's (Tom and Jerry) suppose to be just a fun little movie [and] that's a good thing."

"Finished the Tom and jerry movie and you know what this was a really great film," another viewer added. "Even though it has some of its cringe moments I still see a very good film out of this. ... So many of the cast of characters feel right in a Sense where they were literally taking out of the 2d cartoons. I didn’t really mind the human parts but did kinda felt boring but I still had fun watching it. If I were to compare this to let’s say the 1992 movie then this would blow that movie out of the park with this one."

"Overall, I found it not as bad as something like Smurfs or Alvin and the Chipmunks, but outside of the animation it doesn't do much to stand out from those," another Tiwtter user wrote. "To sum it up, this Tom and Jerry movie needed more Tom and Jerry."

A more negative fan tweeted, "Tom & Jerry movie on HBO is annoying. The Tom and Jerry drama was entertaining like always, but the story is soo stupid, absolutely fucking dumb. I hate it."

