New 'Ocean's 11' Movie Starring A-List Actress in 'Active Development'

Margot Robbie is reportedly attached to a new Ocean's Eleven movie in development at Warner Bros. Jay Roach, who directed Robbie to a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for Bombshell, is set to direct the movie. The news comes four years after Warner Bros.' last visit to the Ocean's franchise, Ocean's 8, which featured an all-female lead cast.

Plot details are under wraps, but Carrie Solomon's script is set in Europe during the 1960s and is an original story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project is in "active development," but still has not been greenlit by Warner Bros. However, the studio hopes to start filming in spring 2023.

(Photo: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Robbie and her LuckyChap producing partner Rom Ackerly are producing. Roach is producing with his Delirious Media partner Michelle Graham. Village Roadshow is co-financing. Executive producers are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and LuckyChap's Josey McNamara.

The Ocean's 11 franchise dates back to the 1960 Warner Bros. movie starring Frank Sinatra as Danny Ocean, a World War II veteran who enlists his buddies to pull off a simultaneous heist of five Las Vegas casinos. The movie featured Sinatra's Rat Pack friends Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Lawford, as well as Angie Dickinson.

In 2001, Warner Bros. resurrected the franchise with Steven Soderbergh at the helm and George Clooney starring as Danny Ocean. Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia, Bernie Mac, and Julia Roberts joined Clooney. The first movie was a smash hit, spawning sequels Ocean's Twelve (2004) and Ocean's Thireen (2007). In 2018, Ross directed Ocean's 8, starring Sandra Bullock as Danny's sister Debbie, who enlists new characters played by Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Rihanna to steal a necklace during the Met Gala. Although Ocean's 8 was a hit, grossing $297.8 million, Warner Bros. never announced a sequel.

Robbie has close ties with Warner Bros., having made several films for the studio. She stars as Harley Quinn in the DC Comics movies and her Barbie movie will be released by the studio. Her other upcoming projects include David O. Russell's Amsterdam, Damien Chazelle's Babylon, Wes Anderson's Astroid City, and Justin Kurzel's Ruin.

Roach shot to fame as the director of Mike Myers' Austin Powers movies. He also won Emmys for the HBO movies Recount and Game Change. He worked with Robbie on Bombshell, the Oscar-winning movie about Fox News and Roger Ailes. Roach directed all eight episodes of the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy High Desert, starring Patricia Arquette and Matt Dillon.