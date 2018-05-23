Sandra Bullock Slammed After Revealing ‘Penis Facial’ Beauty Treatment

Sandra Bullock’s “penis facial” didn’t go over well with some social media users, who slammed the Ocean’s 8 actress for “trivializing” circumcision.

Rich woman laughs while she admits using the circumcised foreskins of non-consenting baby boys in facials so that she can look good. Can you imagine if she said she used the clitoral hood of baby girls? Would it get the same lol-tastic response? 1/3 pic.twitter.com/DbjsR1cE2P — Riyadh Khalaf (@RiyadhK) May 20, 2018

Last week, Bullock appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while promoting Ocean’s 8 and described the unconventional skin treatment she said that she and a few of her co-stars tried out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is an extraction from a piece of skin that came from a young person far far away,” Bullock said, explaining what’s in the serum that the facialist “inserts into your pores”, “and they somehow figure out how to extract—”

“It’s foreskin from a Korean baby,” revealed DeGeneres. “That’s what it is! Who comes up with this?”

“It’s not like I’m lying there with these little pieces all over my face,” said Bullock, adding, “So we—so I call it the ‘penis facial,’ and when you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist and say, ‘Give me the penis.’”

YouTube star and documentary maker Riyadh Khalaf wasn’t amused with Bullock’s anecdote, however, and slammed the treatment on his Twitter feed.

“Rich woman laughs while she admits using the circumcised foreskins of non-consenting baby boys in facials so that she can look good,” he said. “Can you imagine if she said she used the clitoral hood of baby girls? Would it get the same lol-tastic response?”

Self elected circumcison: Fine Circumcision for medical reasons: Also fine Circumcision without the baby boy’s consent is never right. Several studies show physical & psychological damage including PTSD symptoms, sexual dysfunction & unrepairable mutilation of the penis 2/3 — Riyadh Khalaf (@RiyadhK) May 20, 2018

He added, “Several studies show physical and psychological damage including PTSD symptoms, sexual dysfunction and unrepairable mutilation of the penis.”

The trivialisation of infant male circumcision is troubling and the misinformation that it’s a “useless flap of skin” is simply wrong. It contains thousands of irreparable nerve endings, protects an incredibly delicate part of the body and is the boy’s CHOICE to keep or not 3/3 — Riyadh Khalaf (@RiyadhK) May 20, 2018

“The trivialisation of infant male circumcision is troubling and the misinformation that it’s a ‘useless flap of skin’ is simply wrong,” he wrote. “It contains thousands of irreparable nerve endings, protects an incredibly delicate part of the body and is the boy’s CHOICE to keep or not.”

After Khalaf spoke out against the treatment, others started chiming in.

British morning show This Morning host Dr. Ranj Singh also gave his opinion on the matter and directed fans to his website, where he’d written a piece discussing circumcision.

“Dear [Ellen DeGeneres] & Sandra Bullock… I know you genuinely didn’t mean any harm, but you’re making light of a procedure which harms & traumatises many boys & men every year,” he wrote in a tweet. Please, rather than joke, let’s give those boys a voice.”

Dear @TheEllenShow & Sandra Bullock… I know you genuinely didn’t mean any harm, but you’re making light of a procedure which harms & traumatises many boys & men every year…https://t.co/hi10lzbvES Please, rather than joke, let’s give those boys a voice ❤️x https://t.co/iO0fYnwoct — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) May 21, 2018

“I’ve just read that Sandra Bullock has facials using babies’ removed foreskins and I’m trying not to weep and vomit into my brew. That is f—ing vile,” someone wrote.

I’ve just read that Sandra Bullock has facials using babies’ removed foreskins and I’m trying not to weep and vomit into my brew. That is fucking vile — Whatsoever (@hey_whatsoever) May 21, 2018

During her appearance on Ellen, Bullock wouldn’t say which of her co-stars received the controversial facial with her. Answering DeGeneres’s question about whether she’s been able to goad the entire cast of Ocean’s 8 to get it, she replied, “Not everybody. Just those that I thought would appreciate it.”

The movie, set to premiere in theaters on June 8, features a predominantly female cast, including Bullock as Danny Ocean’s sister Debbie Ocean, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter in a twist on the original Ocean’s Eleven trilogy.