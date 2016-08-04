'The Suicide Squad': Watch Sylvester Stallone and Margot Robbie Epically Surprise Fans Over Zoom

✖

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6, and the cast has been doing the virtual rounds promoting the new film. In a new interview with Comicbook.com, director James Gunn and stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinneman, Sylvester Stallone, Daniela Melchior, and David Dastmalchian surprised DC Comics fans over Zoom. Unsuspecting fans thought they were simply participating in comic book trivia, but were pleasantly shocked to find out that a few famous faces were also on the video call.

"Really, honestly, this is the best part of the day for me," Gunn admitted to one fan. "It's meeting you and the couple of other people we just met who are actual fans. It beats everything else we've done today!" This isn't the first time that Comicbook.com has done this fun trick, also pulling it off with the stars of F9 and Wonder Woman 1984.

"We just wanted to say hi," Robbie told a fan. Robbie also told a fan how badly she also wants to see her Harley Quinn share the screen with Poison Ivy. "The main difference in this one is that we see Harley at a different point in her life," Robbie said. "She is no longer in a relationship with Mr. J and she's no longer heartbroken that she's no longer in a relationship with Mr. J. She's single and ready to mingle and she's always causing carnage wherever she goes!"

The Suicide Squad is getting wildly positive reviews, and Gunn opened up to The New York Times about his approach to the film and whether or not he took cues from David Ayer's original film. "Not at all. I wanted to create what I thought of as the Suicide Squad," Gunn explained. "For me to react to David’s movie would make it the shadow of David’s movie. I wanted it to be its own thing completely. When Warner Bros. said they wanted me to do this, I watched the first movie for the first time, and I called them back and said, what do I have to keep from this movie? And they said, nothing. They said, listen, we would love it if Margot’s in the movie but she doesn’t have to be. You could come up with all new characters or you could keep all the same characters."