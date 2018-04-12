‘Ocean’s 8’ Second Trailer Drops

The second trailer for Ocean’s 8 is finally here.

Just as the first trailer, the second is full of stylistic nods to the original Ocean’s trilogy, like a high stakes crime (what’s more high stakes than robbing the Metropolitan Museum of Art?), witty banter and smooth-as-silk criminals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch the second official trailer for Ocean’s 8 in the video above.

The predominantly female cast enrolls Sandra Bullock as Danny Ocean’s sister Debbie Ocean, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter in a twist on the original Ocean’s Eleven trilogy.

The trailer reveals that Debbie Ocean and her posse plan on robbing the Met at its annual gala, adding a pretty penny ($16.5 million) to each member’s bank account. Despite warnings of the “most sophisticated security in the world,” Debbie promises that she’s had enough time in prison to plan out the artful attack.

“Why do you need to do this?” Blanchett’s character, Lou, asks Debbie while eating together at a diner.

“Because it’s what I’m good at,” she simply replies.

“We’re not a reboot,” Bullock told Entertainment Weekly of the film. “We’re just a this is what’s happening in 2017. It’s not even a passing of the torch. It’s a parallel story of another family member that was raised in the same family Danny Ocean was and what happens when Debbie steps out of jail with all of these amazing, powerful women.”

She also noted that if the film receives negative comments, the cast won’t hesitate to clap back.

“I’ll tell you, we’ve got some feisty women that will fight right back,” Bullock said. “It’s like, let’s just take a breath and let’s just see if we come up with something fun. There should be a moratorium. There should be a rule, you’re not allowed to say anything nasty until after it comes out. Obviously that’s never going to happen.”

The film has been tight-lipped about a petition that circled around in December demanding that Matt Damon, who is set to reprise his role original Ocean’s role as Linus Caldwell, be removed from the cast of 8 following his comments on sexual harassment.

The petition cited Damon’s public comments as well as an alleged 2004 incident where he was accused of trying to kill a news story that detailed sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, according to PEOPLE.

The petition garnered well over 25,000 signatures, its initial goal, but because it’s very rare that online outcry actually instigates filmmakers to make changes to million-dollar projects, it seems unlikely Damon will be pulled from the film.

Ocean’s 8 is set to debut in theaters June 8.