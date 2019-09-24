New ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Released and Twitter Erupts

Frozen 2 is slated to hit theaters in November, and Disney released a second official trailer for the film on Monday, Sept. 23.

The trailer delves into the world behind Frozen, with a young Anna and Elsa learning about an enchanted forest from their dad. In present day, things take a dark turn and one of the trolls ominously declares, “The kingdom is not safe” before directing Elsa to go on a quest. What follows are clips of the gang entering the forest, Elsa exploring her powers and giant rock-like creatures who appear intent on attacking Arendelle.

Fans instantly began expressing their excitement, sharing their favorite scenes from the trailer on Twitter.

I’m here for Elsa being a total badass with her magic. #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/wFDPPR5GV5 — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 23, 2019

“what would I do without you?” “you’ll always have me” MY EYES ARE WATERY #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/v9x37VnzC7 — josie ❄️🍁 (@emiliaheards) September 23, 2019

Elsa also appears to make a new animal friend in the film, which plenty of people were excited about due to said animal’s incredible adorableness.

excuse me frozen 2.. who is THIS and how do i acquire it pic.twitter.com/QXWI9A7VLK — Case-E 🤖♻️🧯 (@caseyandthebear) September 23, 2019

The official plot summary of the film reads: “Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

The sequel to the 2013 blockbuster brings back Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Josh Gad as Olaf, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and introduces new characters including Sterling K. Brown‘s Lieutenant Matthias, the leader of the troop of soldiers shown in the trailer.

Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on Nov. 22.

