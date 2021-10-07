Former Netflix Star Cast as Iconic Horror Villain in Reboot Movie

Former Netflix star Jamie Clayton has been cast as iconic horror villain Pinhead in the upcoming Hellraiser reboot movie. Clayton is most recognizable as Nomi Marks in the fan-favorite sci-fi series Sense8, but Deadline reports that she will now be taking on the role of everyone’s favorite Cenobite. Pinhead, also known as the Hell Preist, was originally played by Doug Bradley, who portrayed the character in the first eight Hellraiser movies. The role went to actors Stephan Smith Collins and Paul T. Taylor in later films.

In addition to the news of Clayton becoming the new Pinhead, it was also revealed that Hellraiser creator Clive Barker is a producer on the forthcoming Hulu-exclusive film, which is directed by David Bruckner (Netflix’s The Ritual). “Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before,” said Barker, in a statement shared by Deadline. “This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.”

Commenting on the news of both Clayton and Barker being attached to the film, Bruckner added, “It’s been such an honor to have Clive onboard to help support and shepherd us through the incredible universe he created so long ago. Combined with a fearless and committed cast, including the amazing Jamie Clayton, who fully embodies the role as the Hell Priest, we’re aiming to create a very special new chapter in the Hellraiser legacy.” Finally, story writer and producer David S. Goyer said, “From the moment I first read The Hellbound Heart, Clive Barker became one of my literary heroes. His work is transgressive and completely redefined the horror genre. Under the guiding hand of David Bruckner, we’re going back to the source and taking our inspiration from that original novella.”

Notably, in addition to the new movie, a Hellraiser TV series is also in development. That project is being helmed by David Gordon Green (Halloween 2018), for HBO Max. Green will be directing the pilot episodes, as well as “several more initial episodes.” Michael Dougherty (Krampus, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) is writing the show, alongside Mark Verheiden (Swamp Thing 2019). Clive Barker will also be an executive producer on the series.