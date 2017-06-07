Original Pinhead Actor Doug Bradley Says He’s Open For More ‘Hellraiser’ Films

Earlier this year, Doug Bradley got back into his iconic makeup he made famous with the Hellraiser films for a special fan photo opportunity at a horror convention for the first time in 14 years. In a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting, the actor explained he’d happily wear the makeup for another film, so long as he approves of the story.

“I’d absolutely be open to doing it again. I’ve never closed the door on the idea,” he explained. “Right place, right time, right motives (unlike Revelations and Judgement) right script etc., etc. Who knows? A full-on adaptation of The Scarlet Gospels would be a perfect end to the journey – and before any Internet rumors start: No, I don’t know of any such plans and no-one has spoken to me about it. Just a thought.”

Bradley starred as the iconic Cenobite lovingly referred to as “Pinhead” for eight films, with Hellraiser: Hellworld being his last official entry.

For Hellraiser: Revelations in 2011, Stephan Smith Collins took over the role, and with the upcoming Hellraiser: Judgment, Paul T. Taylor will embrace the character.

Considering how long Bradley played the character, you’d think he’d be upset about new actors stepping into the shoes of a character he helped define, but when asked about his thoughts, he didn’t seem bothered by it.

“I’m pretty relaxed about other actors playing the role,” he revealed. “I made a conscious choice to turn Revelations down and did so for a variety of reasons. I finally watched it at the beginning of last year. It fully vindicated my decision to reject it.”

He continued, “Judgment is slightly different in that the decision was effectively taken out of my hands and I didn’t even get to read the screenplay. The movie will have to be released before I get a chance to see it. I won’t be racing to watch it, but I won’t avoid it either.”

It’s important to note Bradley addressing he was offered the opportunity to continue, but opted out, instead of being replaced without notice.

Bradley added, “Since I turned down both movies, it follows that I knew other actors would get to play the part. Good luck to them. I don’t know about ‘taking over’, either: enjoying temporary ownership, maybe.”

In addition to revealing his thoughts about other actors playing his defining role, he was also asked which of his Hellraiser films was his favorite.

“That would be a close call between Hellbound and Hell On Earth,” but clarified, “And I tend to give the latter the nod.”