‘Hellraiser’ Producer Praises ‘Terrifying’ and ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Reboot Movie

A Hellraiser reboot movie is currently in production, and producer David S. Goyer recently praised it as “terrifying” and “jaw-dropping.” While speaking to Collider, Goyer said, “We’re literally in the midst of filming it right now,” and confirmed that they are planning to make it an R-rated feature. He dodged a question about just how violent the new movie is, but did heap some heavy acclaim on how it is turning out so far.

“I will say that we went back to the original novella for the source material, we’re really honoring Clive’s work,” he said, then heralding the film’s “genius” director David Bruckner. “It’s filming right now. The footage is terrifying and amazing, and the Cenobites are jaw-dropping.” Very little is known about the new film, but it was previously reported that Odessa A’zion (Nashville, Netflix’s Love) stars in a lead role. An IMDB listing states that she is portraying Pinhead, the franchises’ iconic antagonist (or protagonist, depending on your perspective), but that is unconfirmed. The Hellraiser reboot is tentatively set to be released sometime in 2022, but no specific premiere date has been announced.

Bruckner is known for his work on films such as The Night House and Netflix’s The Ritual, as well as for directing segments in the horror anthologies V/H/S and Southbound. The new Hellraiser film is written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (Super Dark Times, The Night House), and is set to be a Hulu-exclusive feature film. Bloody Disgusting quotes Bruckner as previously saying the movie is “something of a small reimagining” that will stay as true as possible to The Hellbound Heart, the Clive Barker novella that was the inspiration and source material for the original Hellraiser.

Notably, in addition to the new movie, a Hellraiser TV series is also in development. That project is being helmed by David Gordon Green (Halloween 2018), for HBO Max. Green will be directing the pilot episodes, as well as “several more initial episodes.” Michael Dougherty (Krampus, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) is writing the show, alongside Mark Verheiden (Swamp Thing 2019). Clive Barker will be an executive producer on the series. As with the new film, there is currently no announced premiere date for the new Hellraiser series. It is also likely that the two will remain fully separate, considering they are being produced at competitive streaming services.