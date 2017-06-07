New Trailer For Neill Blomkamp’s Oats Studios Promise ‘More Weird Sh*t’

Last week, Neill Blomkamp gave fans a taste of what he’s been working on lately, which is Oats Studios, an opportunity for him to release a variety of experimental short films. A new trailer has been released that offers even more glimpses in what sci-fi and horror fans can expect, which you can watch above. Warning: the above video features graphic language and imagery.

The trailer definitely makes good on its promise of the project offering “more weird sh*t,” from skeletons to people with their eyes ripped out to a distressed-looking Sigourney Weaver.

Many fans might be disappointed that he’s focusing on releasing short films, as he had built up excitement and anticipation that he was next going to make a film in the Alien universe.

Blomkamp’s most recent film, Chappie, starred Sigourney Weaver, which started a working relationship with the actress. Supposedly on the set of the film, the director pitched some ideas for ways he wanted to reinvigorate the Alien franchise and steer away from what Ridley Scott did with Prometheus.

Weaver seemed interested in the filmmaker’s ideas, so with her support, Blomkamp went so far as to create concept art for his tentative “Alien 5,” which would’ve taken place after James Cameron’s Aliens and effectively erased Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection from the franchise’s canon.

To the dismay of many fans, Blomkamp’s Alien 5 never went forward and instead, fans got Alien: Covenant, focusing far more on the mythology of creators vs. creations instead of another sci-fi survival thriller.

It’s tough to deduce what Oats Studios could lead to, but from the look of the trailer, it will go in some interesting directions.

Blomkamp has a long history of working on short films, with some of his earliest works being promotional films to support the release of Halo 3, set in that video game’s universe. Those films were so effective, in fact, that Blomkamp was tapped to direct a Halo feature film.

When that film fell apart, Peter Jackson offered the director the opportunity to develop a feature-length film based on one of his shorts, which became District 9.

Following that film, Blomkamp went on to do Elysium, which incorporated many scrapped ideas from the Halo film, serving only as a tease of what film Halo fans could have expected.