Neill Blomkamp Confirms Alien 5 Is Dead

Are we witnessing the death of the Alien franchise? Probably not. At least not yet.

After Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel Prometheus failed to live up to its hype and its sequel, Alien: Covenant, had a lackluster debut, tanked in its second weekend and probably won’t reach $100M domestically, 20th Century Fox will have to think long and hard about the future of the Alien franchise — if there is one.

Instead of forking over more money to Scott’s next Alien film, the studio should really reconsider Neill Blomkamp‘s Alien 5. His film would be a direct sequel to James Cameron’s Aliens and would wipe away the glaring Alien 3 mistakes — such as killing off fan-favorites Rebecca “Newt” Jorden (Carrie Henn) and Corporal Hicks (Michael Biehn) while they were still in cryo-sleep.

However, at the moment, Fox has no plans to make the film. While speaking with The Verge, Blomkamp confirmed that his Alien film is pushing up daisies. “I think it’s totally dead, yes,” he said, when asked about its status. “That would be an accurate assumption at this point. It’s sad. I spent a long time working on that, and I feel like it was really pretty awesome. But politically, the way it’s gone now, and the way that it all is — it’s just not going to live.”

That’s a shame! Michael Biehn shared some details about it back in November 2015, and it sounds fantastic! “They’re planning on bringing me and Newt back and at this point Newt will be around twenty-seven years old,” Biehn told Icons of Fright. “I know that every actress in Hollywood is going to want to play this one, it’s really a passing of the torch between Sigourney [Weaver] and this younger actress who would play Newt. It would keep the franchise alive and the studios would make money, because that’s what the bottom line is now: money.”

Photo Credit: 20th Century fox