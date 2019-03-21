These Films Have the Most Oscar Wins

The 2018 Academy Awards are being televised on Sunday and fans will find out which of their favorite films from the past year will take home an Oscar or two.

Some films will very likely take home more than two, however, as many of the films are nominated in multiple categories.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For example, The Shape of Water is nominated in 13 different categories so it stands to reason that it will potentially take home at least a handful of those.

Additionally, the Christopher Nolan-directed Dunkirk is nominated for eight Oscars and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is nominated for seven.

There is a good chance that either of those films could sweep every category they are nominated in.

There are a number of movies that have earned seven or more Academy Awards in the year they were nominated and we have a list if the top winners below.

Scroll down to see which films have won the most Oscars!

TITANIC / 11 Oscars

Released: 1997

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, David Warner, and Bill Paxton.

Categories Won: Best Director, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Gary Summers, Mark Ulano), Best Sound Editing, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song.

BEN-HUR / 11 Oscars

Released: 1959

Starring: Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, Haya Harareet, Stephen Boyd, Hugh Griffith, Martha Scott, Cathy O’Donnell, and Sam Jaffe.

Categories Won: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role – Charlton Heston, Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Hugh Griffith, Best Art Direction-Set Decoration – Color, Best Cinematography – Color, Best Costume Design – Color, Best Special Effects, Best Film Editing, Best Music – Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture, Best Sound Recording.

THE LORD OF THE THINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING / 11 Oscars

Released: 2003

Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Liv Tyler, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Bernard Hill, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Miranda Otto, David Wenham, Karl Urban, John Noble, Andy Serkis, Ian Holm, and Sean Bean.

Categories Won: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Make-up, Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing.

WEST SIDE STORY / 10 Oscars

Released: 1961

Starring: Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn.

Categories Won: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor – George Chakiris, Best Supporting Actress – Rita Moreno, Best Art Direction – Set Decoration, Best Cinematography (Color), Best Costume Design (Color), Best Film Editing, Best Music/Scoring of a Musical Picture, Best Sound.

THE ENGLISH PATIENT / 9 Oscars

Released: 1996

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche, Willem Dafoe, Kristin Scott Thomas, Naveen Andrews, Colin Firth, Julian Wadham, Jürgen Prochnow.

Categories Won: Best Picture, Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Juliette Binoche, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Sound.

GIGI / 9 Oscars

Released: 1958

Starring: Leslie Caron, Louis Jourdan, Maurice Chevalier, Hermione Gingold, Eva Gabor, Jacques Bergerac, and Isabel Jeans.

Categories Won: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction – Set Decoration, Best Cinematography (Color), Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Musical Score, Best Original Song.

GONE WITH THE WIND / 9 Oscars

Released: 1939

Starring: Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard, and Olivia de Havilland.

Categories Won: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress – Vivien Leigh, Best Supporting Actress – Hattie McDaniel, Best Cinematography (Color), Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction.

THE LAST EMPEROR / 9 Oscars

Released: 1987

Starring: John Lone, Joan Chen, Peter O’Toole, Ying Ruocheng, Victor Wong, Dennis Dun, and Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Categories Won: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium.

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY / 8 Oscars

Released: 1953

Starring: Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, Deborah Kerr, Donna Reed, Frank Sinatra, Ernest Borgnine, Philip Ober, and Jack Warden.

Categories Won: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Writing/Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor – Frank Sinatra, Best Supporting Actress – Donna Reed, Best Cinematography (Black-and-White), Best Film Editing, Best Sound (Recording).