Morgan Kohan Shares Thoughts on Reprising ‘Batwoman’ Role Stephanie Brown for DC Movies (Exclusive)

Even though DC is not like Marvel in that the movies and shows don’t usually mix, that isn’t stopping Morgan Kohan from telling PopCulture.com her thoughts on doing just that. The Sullivan’s Crossing star once appeared on an episode of Batwoman in 2021 for Season 2 as Stephanie Brown, a street vigilante who operates in Gotham City as a member of the Batman Family and the Batgirls. She made her debut in Detective Comics #647 in 1992 and was created by Chuck Dixon and Tom Lyle.

While Kohan appeared in a single episode, “I’ll Give You a Clue,” she isn’t counting out a possible return just yet. If she was asked, the actress would “absolutely” be open to playing Stephanie again in the new films. “Especially kick ass for a movie, of course. I’d love that,” Kohan said with much enthusiasm.

It should be pointed out that Kohan is not the only live-action Stephanie Brown. Anna Lore portrayed the vigilante on The CW’s short-lived Gotham Knights, but in that show, she was a student at Gotham Academy and an expert coder. It would be fun to see Stephanie Brown on the big screen, whether played by Kohan or Lore, especially since Kohan is certainly interested in returning to the brief role. That might be a bit tough for her with Sullivan’s Crossing, but it could also all depend on scheduling. Either way, it would be fun to have Kohan step back into the role on the big screen, if DC were to ever choose to go that route.

Meanwhile, the future of DCEU seems to be in good hands with James Gunn, and the upcoming Superman: Legacy film is much-anticipated by fans. It should be interesting to see what comes of it, even if actors from the Arrowverse won’t be making appearances. And with Superman & Lois ending after the current season, that option is out the door. At the very least, Morgan Kohan is staying plenty busy with Sullivan’s Crossing on The CW, which is airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. There is much drama to come on the show, which also stars CW vets Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray, among others. Fans can watch all three seasons of Batwoman, including Kohan’s episode, on Max.