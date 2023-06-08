The CW Renews Series for Season 2 Even Before Airing Season 1

The CW renewed one of its Canadian imports for a second season before the first even debuts. Sullivan's Crossing was guaranteed a Season 2, which will begin filming later this year. The series, starring former One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray, will air Wednesdays this fall.

Sullivan's Crossing is based on the novel series by Robyn Carr, who also wrote the books adapted for Netflix's hit Virgin River series. In The CW series, Morgan Kohan (Batwoman) stars as Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon who gets into legal trouble when she returns to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia. Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls) plays her father, Harry "Sully" Sullivan. Murray plays Cal Jones.

The first season aired on CTV from March to May, and was filmed on location in Nova Scotia. It is produced by Reel World Management, CTV, Fremantle, Bell Media, Bell Fund, and Canadian Media Fund. Sullivan's Crossing was a big hit for CTV, ranking as the top show among the key demographics in its timeslot.

Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, who also work on Virgin River, are the executive producers. Other members of the cast include Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Lynda Boyd, Allan Hawco, Peter Outerbridge, and Lauren Hammersley.

"We can't wait to bring Sullivan's Crossing to our viewers this fall, and we are so confident that audiences are going to fall in love with it that we have committed early to a second season," Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW, said in a statement. "As partners for season two, we cannot wait to work alongside this talented cast and excellent creative team to deliver another emotionally captivating season. Audiences can give their hearts to this show knowing that it is coming back for much, much more."

Since Nexstar took a controlling interest in The CW, the network as audiences have known it over the past two decades has effectively died. The new management is looking to keep costs down by stacking the schedule with unscripted shows and imports. Aside from Sullivan's Crossing, The CW will also air The Spencer Sisters, a CTV series starring Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber as a mother-daughter duo who solve crimes. So far, Walker and All-American are the only scripted CW shows that aired during the 2022-2023 season to score renewals for the 2023-2024 season.

The CW also secured Inside the NFL this season. The show was previously exclusive to Showtime, before spending the past two seasons on Paramount+. Inside the NFL originally aired on HBO from 1977 to 2008.