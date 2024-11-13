‘Sullivan’s Crossing’: Morgan Kohan Teases a ‘Relationship Shift’ for Maggie (Exclusive)

Tonight’s new Sullivan’s Crossing will see Maggie at a crossroads in her life and Morgan Kohan spoke to PopCulture.com about will go down. In “Revelations,” Maggie receives devastating news about her stepfather, and she “starts to question everything in her life.” At the same time, Andrew tries to win her back while continuing to rub Sully the wrong way. Meanwhile, “Sully struggles to reconcile the mixed emotions of having Phoebe back at the Crossing.”

With Maggie’s mother, Phoebe, showing up at the Crossing, Kohan shares, “We get to get into a little bit of her and Maggie’s dynamic. And she comes bearing some pretty big news as well. So we’ll kind of get to watch the two of them navigate that and kind of watch their relationship shift and move a little bit as well. We have some surprise guests, and it’s probably my favorite episode of the season, I think.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Scott Patterson as Sully Sullivan — Photo: Chris Reardon/Fremantle

As if the Crossing can handle more news because that’s just the tip of the iceberg with the site having some financial troubles and difficulties. Unfortunately, “it’s not something that goes away overnight. It will definitely take a lot of brainstorming ideas of whether Sully wants to hear them or not to try and figure out what the heck they’re gonna do,” Kohan said. Since her father will be dealing with quite a lot, the actress revealed that Maggie is “just being there as a support and trying to hear him out,” even despite their strained relationship. “She really wants a good relationship for the two of them, and it comes with a lot of love, but there’s a lot of baggage there, too,” Kohan continued. “So, just trying to navigate that, but she’s definitely not one to give up.”

When it comes to Maggie and Sully’s relationship, Morgan Kohan says she would love for them to “talk more.” She continued, “I think there’s a lot of conversations to be had. Not that we need to see every one of them.” There is certainly still a lot that needs to be brought to light when it comes to their relationship, including Sully not coming after Maggie when her mom took her away. But when all is said and done, Maggie knows that Sully is her father and she cares about him, but like a lot of family relationships, it’s not going to be easy, especially with Phoebe coming back to the Crossing.

There might be a lot of family drama tonight and in future episodes, and it’s hard to tell just what will happen. The Sullivan family is complicated, but fans will want to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on The CW to see how it all goes down.