Mike Myers Gives Cryptic Response Regarding Potential 'Austin Powers 4'

Mike Myers was recently asked about the potential of making an Austin Powers 4, and he gave a very cryptic response. The beloved actor made an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show to promote his new Netflix series, The Pentaverate. While there, he was asked about the chances that another Austin Powers film might ever manifest.

"I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist. [That's a] non-confirmed confirmation confirmation," Myers said in response. Fans of the franchise will note that Myers dd not explicitly say "no" to the possibility of a new Austin Powers. However, he also didn't say "yes" either, so speculation will just have to go on until a movie is officially announced. Talk of a fourth Austin Powers movie has swirled for more than a decade, with Myers occasionally making efforts on a script. Ultimately, no major developments have taken place so far.

Earlier this year, Myers brought a few Austin Powers characters out of retirement for a Super Bowl commercial. The ad, for General Motors, features stars of the original film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Myers, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling reprise their roles as Dr. Evil, Scott Evil, and Frau Farbissina. Rob Lowe returns as well, playing the young version of Number 2, a role he played in the film's sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

In the commercial, Dr. Evil is determined to continue his pursuit of global domination after taking over GM, but he gets pushback from Scott — who is now a dad himself — and Frau. The pair want him to help reduce global emissions through the company's evolved vehicle technology. "You must help save the world first. Then you can take over the world," grunts Frau. The villainous Dr. Evil eventually winds up in a back-and-forth spat with Scott, reminiscent of their laugh-out-loud arguments from the film series. Finally, Frau puts an end to their bickering, and Dr. Evil announces that that crew is "going all electric" with their transportation methods from now on.

Speaking about the ad to Variety, Green revealed that Meyers played a big role in making it a reality. "The only thing I know is that Mike took a very first-hand, personal interest in shaping the script, so that it not only accurately represented the characters in the narrative, but also sold the product in a way that the company was happy with," Green explained. He then went on to speak about what it was like for the former castmates to get back together again, two decades after the release of the last movie, Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002). "It really does feel like the band that has been playing together for 30 years," said Green. "Austin Powers is still one of the most globally recognized things I've done. There is a fan base for it."