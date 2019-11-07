‘Mighty Ducks’ Reboot Reportedly Coming to Disney+

Major news for all of you Mighty Ducks fans out there, a reboot of the film is reportedly on the way. According to Discussing Film, a Mighty Ducks reboot series about the 1992 film is in early development and is set to be released on Disney+. It was first revealed in 2018 by The Hollywood Reporter that a reboot of the film was supposedly on the way, as it was in the early development stages with ABC Signature Studios. The series will reportedly begin filming in February 2020.

Originally, THR reported that those involved in the 1992 film, screenwriter Steven Brill and producer Jordan Kerner, were the ones who approached ABC Signature chief Tracy Underwood about creating a Mighty Ducks television series. At the time, the project was in the very early stages. They did not report whether the reboot would be a fresh take or whether it would be a continuation of the story from the original three films.

As of right now, it’s unclear what the reboot would actually entail. But, one star from the original film would be down to join in on the Mighty Ducks fun once again. Back in January 2018, when news of the reboot was first released, Aaron Schwartz, who played Dave Karp, told TMZ that he’s very open to donning hockey gear once again.

“Honestly, if I have like a one-day role or if I have a huge role, I really don’t care. I love that they’re bringing it back,” Schwartz said. “That was a classic for me, as well as other people.” Elsewhere in the interview, Karp confirmed that he’s been in contact with those who are bringing the film to Disney+.

There’s no telling whether any Mighty Ducks cast members will be involved in the reboot. The original film starred Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay, an attorney turned pee-wee hockey coach after an arrest for drunk driving. He went on to star in both of the film’s sequels, 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks and 1996’s D3: The Mighty Ducks. Not only was the 1992 film a hit at the box office (it made $50.7 million), but it has also gone on to become a cult classic amongst its many fans.

Considering that filming is reportedly set to begin in February 2020, there will likely be even more details revealed about the reboot in the months to come.