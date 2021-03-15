Matthew McConaughey's Most Acclaimed Movie Airs on TV Tonight

✖

Dallas Buyers Club starring Matthew McConaughey will be airing Monday night on Showtime. The film that tells the true story of a Texas cowboy, Ron Woodroof, who lives a whirlwind life, manages a new way of living after life as he knows it comes to an abrupt halt when he gets diagnosed with HIV. However, in the midst of the most life-changing event, he finds a way to flip it around. Fans of the Academy Award-winning film can view it at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

McConaughey has been making headlines recently following the release of his autobiography, Greenlights, where he revealed a lot about his upbringing that shocked fans. He shared never-before-told moments of his personal life, including the passing of his father and that the actor was molested when he was 18 years old. "I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15," he detailed. "I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's no the case." He later detailed that he was "molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor then confessed his father died when he was having sex. "My knees buckled. I couldn't believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except for mom. He'd always told me and my brothers, 'Boys, when I go, I'm gonna be makin' love to your mother.' And that's what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed."

Lately, the 51-year-old has been addressing questions on whether he's seriously considering getting into politics. Over the years, he's been asked on a number of occasions whether he'd consider it or not, but has always shied away from giving a hard "yes" or "no." Instead, saying he would consider. However, lately, he said it's a strong possibility he could run for Governor of Texas. "I'm looking into now, what is my leadership role?" he told ET Canada. "Because I do think I have some things teach and share."

"What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into now?" he continued. But when asked if he would run for Governor of Texas, he said, "It's a true consideration." Only time will tell if the Hollywood star will do it, but if he does, he won't be the first in the film industry to do so.