Matthew McConaughey Addresses Whether He Would Run for Governor of Texas

Alright, alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey may just run for Governor of Texas. In a recent interview on The Balanced Voice podcast, which is hosted by Crime Stoppers of Houston, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor admitted that he's giving some serious consideration to being in politics.

"I'm looking into now, what is my leadership role?" he told ET Canada. "Because I do think I have some things to teach and share." He continued to say, "What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into now?" When the 51-year-old was asked if he would consider running for Governor of Texas, he said, "It's a true consideration."

While it may be an out-there thought for some for the actor to dive into politics, he wouldn't be the first in Hollywood to do so. Arnold Schwarzenegger became the Governor of California and Ronald Reagan became the President of the United States. This isn't the first time McConaughey played with the idea of running in politics. Late last year he said if he did decide to run, it wouldn't really be up to him "it would be up to the people more than it would me." However, while he would consider it, he may not be quick to jump the gun because he continued by saying he feels a lot would have to change before he'd actually dive in.

"I would say this: look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now," he continued. "And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested." He also described his political philosophy as supporting "personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans," but questioned, "how much you can really get done in politics."

He then clarified that he's simply considering anything in a leadership role when he told Stephen Colbert," I've always kind of given the same answer, but evidently one of them came out as 'I would consider it since I didn't say 'absolutely no'," he said. "As I move forward in life, am I going to consider leadership roles where I can be most useful? I'd love to, I'm doing that regardless. That's where I sit right now." However, that still doesn't seem to be enough for the public as the actor continues to be asked if he would consider political leadership roles.