Mark Wahlberg Ranks as the Most Overpaid Actor of 2017

Forbes has released their list of the years most overpaid actors and unfortunately for Mark Wahlberg he sits right at the top of the list.

This year alone, Wahlberg’s pre-tax income from upfront paychecks resulted in a $68 million payday. That number is higher than the global gross of his 2016’s film Patriots Day.

While Transformers: The Last Knight and Daddy’s Home 2 landed in theaters after the scoring period, Wahlberg’s three film releases prior to the first of June only brought in a little over $4 for ever $1 he was paid for them.

The Forbes report also acknowledged the fact that his 2016 film Deepwater Horizon only barely earned back its $110 million budget.

Other names on the list are Christian Bale, Channing Tatum, Denzel Washington and Brad Pitt.

Tatum’s name is somewhat of a surprise to see on the list as his film paychecks are much more modest in comparison to his peers. However, while his film Logan Lucky received glowing reviews, it failed to return the high box office numbers that the filmmakers were hoping for.

It’s also a bit of a quandary that Denzel Washington makes the list, considering he earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in last year’s Fences, but the less-than-stellar box office return on The Magnificent Seven, his film with Chris Pratt, is what seems to have secured his slot.