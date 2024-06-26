Mark Harmon's First Movie Role After 'NCIS' Exit Revealed

Mark Harmon has landed his first movie role post-NCIS, and it's full of nostalgia. After it was announced that Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis were coming together for Freaky Friday 2, Walt Disney Studios has announced that Harmon will be reprising his role as Curtis' husband, Ryan. Chad Michael Murray will also be returning, along with fellow OG cast members Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

The 2003 Freaky Friday is based on the 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers. It follows mother and daughter Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan), who are frequently getting into arguments, and it doesn't help that Tess is preparing for her wedding to Ryan and Anna is a rebellious teenager. After having a family dinner at a Chinese restaurant, the two read fortune cookies after getting into a fight and swapping bodies. According to the official synopsis for Freaky Friday 2, "the film picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

Since Harmon is returning for the sequel, it can be assumed that Tess and Ryan are still happily together. How much he will be seen in the movie is unknown, but it will be fun to see him in the role once again. When it was revealed that Freaky Friday 2 was in the works, it was unknown if anyone else from the first film would join Lohan and Curtis. Now that it's been confirmed that Harmon and a few others will be returning, this film just got a whole lot better.

Coincidentally, Freaky Friday released just over a month before NCIS premiered, making it his last role pre-NCIS. Of course, he had other roles during his time on the CBS procedural, but with Freaky Friday being Mark Harmon's last on-screen role to premiere before NCIS and Freaky Friday 2 being his first on-screen role to premiere after he left NCIS, it's pretty great to think about. Harmon will also soon be heard as the narrator in the upcoming NCIS prequel, NCIS: Origins, reprising his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs off-camera.

Filming has started on Freaky Friday 2 in Los Angeles, and while a set premiere date has yet to be announced, it will be released sometime in 2025. Fans of Freaky Friday have been waiting over 20 years for another film. They can surely wait a little bit longer, and it will definitely be well worth it.