Chad Michael Murray Confirmed for 'Freaky Friday 2' Return

No need to freak out – Chad Michael Murray has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Jake in Freaky Friday 2. Production on the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2003 Disney film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan kicked off in Los Angeles on June 24, with both Curtis and Lohan reprising their mother-daughter roles as Tess and Anna Coleman.

Also returning to their roles are Mark Harmon (Ryan). Christina Vidal Mitchell (Maddie), Haley Hudson (Peg), Lucille Soong (Pei-Pei's Mom), Stephen Tobolowsky (Mr. Bates), and Rosalind Chao (Pei-Pei). New cast members include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in 2025,

@disneystudios The band’s back together and coming to theaters in 2025 🤘. The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production! ♬ original sound – Disney Studios

The show's official description reads: "A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

The Freaky Friday sequel is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lohan serving as executive producers.

In March, Lohan told PEOPLE that she was "just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it." The actress is a mother now herself, having given birth to son Luai in July 2023, and said of her on-screen mom, "Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this."

On June 24, Disney Studios shared on TikTok footage of Lohan and Curtis' reunion outside their trailers. "The band's back together and coming to theaters in 2025," the company wrote on TikTok. "The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!" Excited fans took to the comment section with anticipation, with one person commenting, "I can't wait for this! I loved this movie growing up!" Another added, "I'm so ready for this! Disney do it big, do it bold, do it daring."