Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reunite on 'Freaky Friday 2' Set

The Freaky Friday 2 is coming soon! Behind-the-scenes footage and photos with Lindsay Lohan and her on-screen mom, Jamie Lee Curtis, were released by Walt Disney Studios on Instagram of the two cheesing and in front of their trailers from the set. "The band's back together," the caption reads. Lohan has had a career resurgence, with two recent films on Netflix released within two years, Falling For Christmas and Irish Wish. The highly anticipated sequel, set for theatrical release in 2025, is currently in production. Plot details have not yet been confirmed, despite much speculation. It was initially suspected that the movie would premiere on DIsney+.

The original film, released in 2003, the comedy is based on Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel of the same title. Curtis and Lohan star as a mother and daughter whose bodies are switched by a mysterious and magical Chinese fortune cookie. Upon its release, it opened at No. 2 at the box office opening weekend. By the end of its theatrical run, it earned $160 million worldwide against a budget of $26 million.

As for the sequel, Curtis confirmed to PEOPLE in 2022 that there was "lots of good talk going on" about a second movie. Both stars confirmed they'd be open to a sequel when they chatted with The New York Times celebrating the film's 20th anniversary.

In April 2024, Entertainment Weekly reported that the sequel's plot would center on Lohan and Curtis' characters switching bodies with two teenage girls. Not much else has been leaked as things have been kept under wraps.

According to Variety, Joining Lohan and Curtis in the sequel are returning cast members Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao. New cast members include Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.