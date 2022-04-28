7 Actresses Who Want to Play Madonna in the Upcoming Biopic

Madonna’s highly-anticipated biopic is currently underway. But who will actually play the “Like a Prayer” singer has yet to be determined. According to Indie Wire, the icon is directing her own life story. The film is set to be released in theaters in a script that was co-written by Erin Cressida Wilson and was first announced in 2020 with Diablo Cody as co-screenwriter. Cody exited the project altogether shortly afterward. Amy Pascal is a producer on the film. With Madonna overseeing things, casting is in the hands of Carmen Cuba. Thus far, there are seven performers are currently in a rigorous Madonna boot camp, The Hollywood Reporter notes. Whoever wants to star as Madonna has to endure 11-hour-a-day choreography rehearsals with Madonna’s personal choreographer. Afterward, they rehearse in additional choreography sessions with Madonna by their sides. The singer is said to be taking notes along the way, going over lines with the performers and giving directions. “You have to be able to do everything,” one source close to the process said.

The film is currently untitled but culminates with Madonna’s 1990 Blonde Ambition tour. She also gave an update on the overall casting and process while promoting her 2021 documentary Madame X. “It’s a pretty crazy experience so far, I’m just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop,” she said. “It’s really been a long and arduous process, but it’s been really therapeutic as well.”

Madonna has her eyes set more on at least two performers. Here’s a list of the stars giving their all to play the pop star.

Sky Ferreira

Ferreira is a singer, songwriter, model, and actress. Her career took off when she gained traction on Myspace.

Bebe Rexha

Rexha is a singer and songwriter. Some of her songwriting credits include songs for Eminem and Selena Gomez.

Emma Laird

Laird was listed as one of the “10 Brits to Watch” in 2021 by Variety. She starred in the series Mayor of Kingstown.

Odessa Young

Young is most known for her role in the 2015 feature films Looking for Grace and The Daughter. She was nominated for an AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Daughter.

Alexa Demie

Demie is currently starring in the HBO critically acclaimed drama series Euphoria as Maddy Perez. She’s also a singer.

Florence Pugh

Madonna herself has said that Pugh is at the top of her list. “She’s definitely up there on the list, if she’ll have me,” she said, per the Associated Press.

Julia Garner

Garner is currently starring in the Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. Rehearsals are said to be intense.