Machine Gun Kelly Slams His and Megan Fox's New Movie in Shady Tweet

The release of Midnight in the Switchgrass has surprisingly become more dramatic than anyone could expect for a Bruce Willis movie in 2021. However, rapper Machine Gun Kelly appeared to subtweet the movie, which he made with his now-girlfriend, Megan Fox. Then, Lala Kent, who is engaged to the film's director, Randall Emmett, appeared to shade Fox on Instagram. Fox and Kelly missed the film's red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on July 23, citing the rising coronavirus cases in the city.

"If I don’t talk or tweet about a movie I’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash can emoji]," Kelly, who met Fox on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, tweeted on July 23. A few days before Kelly published his tweet, a representative for the premiere event told Variety Fox would not be there because of the pandemic. "Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight," the rep stated. “We appreciate your understanding.”

Meanwhile, Kent stepped into the drama by posting a now-deleted photo from the premiere, in which she covered Fox's face on the film's poster. Kent later told both Access Hollywood and USA Today that there was nothing nefarious about the picture. She just happened to be standing in that position at the time her mother took the photo.

“I am not very subtle when I shade people," Kent told Access Hollywood. "If I was upset, I would have just straight up said it... My mom quickly took a picture of me, I was just standing next to the poster. She said, ‘Pose. I want to get a picture.’ I quickly said I am excited for the movie and posted it and then went in to watch the film.”

Fox also said she had nothing negative to say about Kent. "I really like Lala, so I can't imagine she would be trying to do anything negative like that," Fox told USA Today. "She's a lovely person."

Emile Hirsch, who also stars in the film, defended the movie when he posted a screenshot of Kelly's tweet. "We definitely disagree here, Colson," Hirsch wrote, referring to Kelly by his real name, Colson Baker. "Nothing but respect to you guys though - especially because you and Megan are so f#*king great in this movie."

Midnight in the Switchgrass stars Willis and Fox as FBI agents who work with Hirsch's Florida detective investigating a sex-trafficking ring in the Sunshine State. The movie hit theaters on Friday and has just a 16% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the film hasn't met much success, Fox still made a lasting connection while filming. "It was just two people who were primed and supposed to be together," Fox said of her relationship with Kelly. "We were meant to meet each other."