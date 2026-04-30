‘Michael’ Makes Global Box Office History

Michael, the theatrical biopic on icon Michael Jackson, is shattering box office records. And not just nationally.

During opening weekend in the U.S., the film grossed over $90 million, the most ever for a musical biopic. But it did better even on a global scale.

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Worldwide the film earned $217 million. The success comes despite mixed reviews from critics, reports about production issues based on storyline details and re-shoots, and ongoing speculation over a potential sequel, BOSSIP reports.

It’s currently the No. 1 movie in the world. The film’s lead, Jaafar Jackson, who is MJ’s nephew and son of MJ’s brother Jermaine Jackson, celebrated the accomplishment on Instagram. Accompanying a poster from the film, he captioned the post, “Wow so incredible to see!! The world has spoken and everyone is showing out. Thank you thank you thank you!!! ❤️ I couldn’t be happier and more grateful.”

Jaafar spent two years preparing for the role. It’s his first movie role. His performance, along with Colman Domingo, who stars as Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson, has received stellar reviews.

A review from Deadline notes it’s a “feel good biopic.” The reviewer praises Jaafar’s emulation of the King of Pop, despite his minimal experience.

“Jaafar’s casting might have seemed a bit too all in the family, but the fact that he doesn’t do his own singing didn’t bother me, because this guy channels Uncle Michael in uncanny ways and simply sells this performance with all the right dance moves and sharp dramatic talent to make us believe Michael Jackson is once again with us,” the review reads in part.

A sequel is reportedly in the works and even scheduled to begin shooting this year to keep up with the momentum. At the end of the biopic, there’s a note that reads: “His story continues.” As for what the sequel will include, it’s hard to say, as the 90s onward were filled with many controversies for the singer, personally and professionally, that were scrapped from the biopic’s original script.