Megan Fox Beats up Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in First Trailer for 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

✖

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are starring in a new movie to her term, and fans can see the actress beat up her rock star boyfriend in the film's recently-debuted first trailer. The movie is titled Midnight in the Switchgrass, and it is a crime thriller that follows Fox's character, FBI agent Rebecca Lombardi, as she hunts down a serial killer by posing as an escort. Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — plays a sleazy man who hires her thinking she can be pushed around, but he very quickly learns that he is not the one with the upper hand when she beats him senseless for pulling a knife on her.

The new Lionsgate film was directed by Randall Emmett, from a screenplay by Alan Horsnail, and it co-stars Bruce Willis as Fox's partner, Karl Helter. Midnight in the Switchgrass marks Emmett's directorial debut, though he has produced many high-profile drama and action films in the past, such as The Irishman, End of Watch, and Mile 22. Additional stars of the new film include Emile Hirsch (Into The Wild), Lukas Haas (Inception), Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black), and Sistine Stallone (47 Meters Down: Uncaged).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionsgate (@lionsgate)

Fox and Kelly have made headlines over the past year after announcing their relationship in June 2020. Fox has been acting for many years, while Kelly is fairly new to the business. This is their first time working in a movie together, though she did appear in his music video for "Bloody Valentine." Kelly has a number of big role under his belt, such as portraying Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in The Dirt, a biopic about the bands wild run in the 1980s.

He is most well-known as a rapper but recently shifted his musical direction toward pop-punk with the award-winning album Tickets to my Downfall. During a conversation with actor Dave Franco for Interview Magazine in November, Kelly commented on the success of the album by explaining that artists rarely achieve something of this nature so far into their career. "My fifth album is my most well-received, my highest-selling, my biggest debut," he said.

Kelly continued, "That doesn’t make any sense in the history of how musicians usually come out. Your first or second album, for the most part, is your best work, or your highest-selling work." He went on to say, "That is the peak of the fans' interest in you, because that’s you spilling your whole life. I was more motivated by the fact that no one understood me every single time an album dropped. I would just sit there like, 'What am I missing?' The chemicals in my formula weren’t right, because I wasn’t fully open yet."

The rocker later added that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been a source of inspiration and support for him in the process of making Tickets to my Downfall. "It’s much different than a priest or something, where I’m like, 'How can you relate to me? It’s easy for you to tell me I can get through it when you’ve never faced these obstacles.' Whereas with Travis it’s like, 'I know for a fact that you went through what I’m going through.'" Kelly will be taking his Tickets to my Downfall tour on the road later this year, and Midnight in the Switchgrass is set to be released on July, 23.