Love Actually Cast Reunite in New Photos

If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around.

Although Red Nose Day Actually, a short-film sequel to the classic 2003 romantic-comedy Love Actually, aired in the UK a couple of months ago, American audiences will get to watch it for the first time tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC — as part of the network’s Red Nose Day Special.

“It’s 14 years ago now and we’ve all lived lives,” Neeson told EW. “Some of us have died. Oh, my dear old friend Alan Rickman, God rest him. Some have gotten divorced. I’ve lost my wife. [Natasha Richardson died after a skiing accident in 2009.] And, oh, sure, plenty of times I’ve thought about this film and my own life. Love Actually, that’s the way it is. That’s the tapestry of life.”

Filmmaker Richard Curtis added: “It’s been delightful to revisit these characters and see the cast again, with everyone looking a bit older — apart from Hugh Grant, of course.”

Aside from its returning cast, Patrick Dempsey and Kate Moss will also appear.

Hugh Grant (Bridget Jones‘s films), Liam Neeson (Taken 2), Colin Firth (The King’s Speech), Laura Linney (Hyde Park on Hudson), Keira Knightley (Anna Karenina), Emma Thompson (Nanny McPhee) and Bill Nighy (About Time) are part of an illustrious all-star cast that charm and delight in this heartwarming romantic comedy about eight couples whose lives intersect shortly before the holidays. Brimming with early career appearances by Martin Freeman (The Hobbit), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), January Jones (Mad Men) and Thomas Sangster (Game of Thrones).

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Richard Curtis (About Time, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Notting Hill), comes Love Actually, the unforgettable holiday classic that has had audiences laughing, crying and hugging since it first premiered to U.S. audiences in 2003. Love, the fire that makes the world go round, is causing chaos for all. The lives and loves of these eight couples collide, mingle and climax again and again with romantic, hilarious and bittersweet consequences for anyone lucky (or unlucky) enough to be under love’s spell. The film’s hilariously unpredictable plot examines how love inspires experiences that are alternately exciting, unexpected and unequalled.