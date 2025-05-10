Longtime Actor Erik Ruus Has Died

Erik Ruus, a beloved actor known internationally, has died, according to Virumaa Teataja.

Russ, an acclaimed actor from Estonia, died on April 22. He was 62, with his death date coming just one day before his 63rd birthday.

The Viljandi Culture Academy graduate carved out a career in movies, television and stage productions from the late 1980s to the 2010s. A highlight in his filmography is Tulivesi (a.k.a. Firewater), as is Vaatleja (a.k.a. The Birdwatcher).

He also notably appeared in the TV film August 1991. The movie depicts the true story surrounding the Estonian Restoration of Independence.

Virumaa Teataja interviewed several people who worked with Ruus through Rakvere Theatre, a historic venue in Rakvere, Estonia.

“He had strength and sensitivity as an actor, I remember that discussions with him about productions often lasted past midnight, and he always managed to surprise with a new color and shade of relationship on stage,” said Peeter Raudsepp, Rakvere Theatre’s creative director, to the outlet per a Google Translation.

Actress Ülle Lichtfeldt added, “He was so primitive that it was sometimes painful to watch. There was something about him, his stage charm was so strong … Erik would have probably offered competition to Anthony Hopkins and Robert de Niro, not to mention Al Pacino. I would put him in the category of those actors.”