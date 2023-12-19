Lacey Chabert Reacts to New 'Mean Girls' Film: 'I Can't Wait to See It' (Exclusive)

A new Mean Girls film will hit theatres next month. This is not a sequel to the classic 2004 film that starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. Instead, Mean Girls is based on the Broadway musical of the same name which in turn was based on the 2004 movie written by Tina Fey. PopCulture.com spoke to Chabert about the upcoming Mean Girls film, and she was asked if she was excited to see a new version of the story.

"Absolutely. I can't wait to see it. I bet it's incredible," Chabert told PopCulture. In the 2004 movie, Chabert starred as Gretchen Wieners, a member of the Plastics with Regina George (McAdams) and Karen Smith (Seyfried). The trio recruits Cady Heron (Lohan) to be part of the group, but Cady plans to sabotage the Plastics after Regina is seen kissing her ex-boyfriend Aaron (Jonathan Bennett) after she told Cady that she would talk to him on her behalf since Cady liked Aaron.

Mean Girls was a huge hit for Paramount Pictures as the film made $130.1 million at the box office on a $17 million budget. The film also won three Teen Choice Awards and three MVT Movie Awards, including Best-On-Screen Team, which included Lohan, McAdams, Seyfried and Chabert.

After the success of Mean Girls, ABC Family (now Freeform) released a made-for-television sequel, Mean Girls 2. The Mean Girls musical debuted in 2017 in Washington D.C. and made its way on Broadway the following year. The film adaptation of the musical will be released in theatres on Jan. 12, 2024, and stars Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'l Cravalho, Christoper Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Phillips, Ashley Park and Jon Hamm. Fey, who produced and wrote the film, will reprise her role of Ms. Norbruy, and Tim Meadows, who played Principal Duvall in the 2004 movie, will reprise his role in the new film.

Recently, Chabert reunited with Lohan and Seyfried for a Mean Girls Walmart commercial to advertise the company's Black Friday sale. "It was awesome," Chabert told PopCulture. "To spend the day with Lindsay and Amanda was just a dream come true. We got to reminisce about our experience and also make this new memory and catch up with where we are in life now. We're all moms. It was really a full-circle moment. It was really joyful."