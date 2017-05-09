Kirsten Dunst Gets Lost In The Woods In New ‘Woodshock’ Trailer

A new trailer for the Kirsten Dunst-starring film Woodshock has received its first trailer, which looks like a mysterious and hypnotic head-trip.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Kirsten Dunst stars as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug. Immersive, spellbinding, and sublime, Woodshock transcends genre to become a singularly thrilling cinematic experience that marks the arrival of the Mulleavy siblings as a major new voice in film.”

Written and directed by fashion designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the film looks absolutely gorgeous, despite not giving away much of what the actual story is about.

A24 will release Woodshock, a company known for their compelling and genre-bending films. Last year, A24 released The Witch, an atmospheric period drama about the paranoia and mob mentality of a family in colonial times. They also released Green Room, focusing on a punk band forced to take a reluctant gig that became one of the best siege thrillers in years.

Based on this trailer, Woodshock appears to defy logic as well as definition, at times appearing as an intense drama and, at other times, looking like a bizarre plummet into surreality.

Dunst is no stranger to embracing challenging, genre-defying roles, most recently with her star turn in the second season of black comedy TV series Fargo. Another one of Dunst’s most acclaimed roles came in 2011’s Melancholia where she played a woman on her wedding night struggling with depression, which was dually manifested with the science fiction premise of a planet potentially on a collision course with the earth.

It’s tough to know what to expect from the upcoming film, but if all we get is a feature-length version of what we saw in the trailer, avoiding typical narratives, it is primed to be one of the most gorgeous looking films of the year.

Woodshock hits theaters September 17.

Dunst can also be seen in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, opening in theaters June 23.

A24’s post-apocalyptic thriller It Comes At Night, starring Joel Edgerton, opens on June 9.

