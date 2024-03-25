Kevin Bacon Returning to 'Footloose' High School for Classy Reason

Kevin Bacon is returning to the high school from Footloose 40 years later. During a segment on the TODAY Show, it was explained how Payson High School in Utah, where the beloved '80s musical drama was set, will be relocating after this academic school year. Students at the high school have been doing a campaign to try to get the actor who portrayed Ren McCormack to attend prom. They've been using the hashtag #bactontopayson, recreating scenes from the movie, learning the iconic "Footloose" dance, and will be hosting an event on the day of prom to benefit his charity, SixDegrees.org.

Their hard work paid off. The TODAY Show surprised the students at Payson with a video chat from Ren McCormack himself. Bacon said, "I have been so impressed with everything that's been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back. I don't need to say it, but the movie and Payson High School was a big part of my life. I've been amazed at the work all of you have been putting into this with the musical and the flash mobs and the re-creations."

After praising the students for also raising funds for SixDegrees.org and giving back to the community and saying that their hard work "hasn't gone unnoticed," Kevin Bacon was more than happy to give the student body the news they had been waiting for. "Thank you, thank you, I'm gonna come," he said. "I gotta come!" As the gymnasium erupted, student Rubie Raff said, "Let's dance! We're gonna do it! This is awesome!" Fellow student Kaleb Dymock promised Bacon they will "party really hard."

For those who do not attend Payson High School will still be able to get in on the #BaconToPayson aftermath action. The TODAY Show will be returning to the Utah town and see how the final prom at the Footloose high school holds up to the iconic movie now that Kevin Bacon is coming. Returning to the high school where he shot Footloose 40 years ago is going to be an experience and emotional and it's definitely sweet that he's doing it. It was definitely an opportunity he couldn't pass up on, especially after what the students went through to make it all happen.