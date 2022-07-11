Kevin Bacon Reveals Wife Kyra Sedgwick Injured Herself Doing 'Footloose' TikTok Challenge

Kyra Sedgwick had no problem closing cases on The Closer, but she ran into some trouble while performing a Footloose dance with her husband Kevin Bacon for a TikTok challenge. Sedgwick, 56, was injured after she and Bacon, 64, danced to the classic Footloose title song Footloose late last month. Bacon starred in the 1984 box office smash hit about a Chicago teenager who tries to bring dancing to a small town.

"I don't remember this being part of the original [Footloose] choreography... but figured we'd give it a spin," Bacon captioned the video, which showed the two Hollywood stars doing their best to recreate a Footloose TikTok dancing challenge. At one point, Bacon picked up Sedgwick horizontally and gave her a twirl. There was an awkward cut, after which Bacon and Sedgwick high-five each other.

The cut may have masked an accident. A couple of days after posting the dance, Bacon published a photo of Sedgewick at their table with an icepack on her arm. "The aftermath of nailing a TikTok dance," Bacon captioned the photo. It doesn't appear that Sedgewick is too frustrated with her husband of 34 years. On July 8, she wished Bacon a happy 64th birthday, writing, "How the F*CK did I get so lucky!!!!!?????? Happy Birthday my love."

The dance clip earned thousands of comments from fans. "You both still got it! Well done," one fan wrote. "You guys are the cutest!! Totally nailed it," another commented. "You guys still got it going ON!!!" one fan added.

Sedgwick and Bacon married in 1988 after they met while filming a PBS production of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky. They also starred in the movies Pyrates, Murder in the First, The Woodsman, and Loverboy. They are parents to Travis Bacon, 33, and Sosie Bacon, 30. Sosie has followed her parents into acting, most recently appearing in Netflix's Narcos: Mexico, HBO's Mare of Easttown, and Amazon Prime Video's As We See It.

"Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors, and as talent. She's never been anything other than supportive of me," Bacon told PEOPLE in 2020 when asked about their relationship. "She doesn't have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I'm the same way." Bacon later called their partnership "invaluable" and said he "found someone I was meant to be with."

Bacon now stars in the Boston-set Showtime drama City on a Hill. He also stars in John Logan's Peacock horror movie They/Them, which will be released on Aug. 5. Sedgwick won an Emmy for TNT's The Closer in 2010 and recently starred in the ABC sitcom Call Your Mother. She also starred in Endings, Beginnings with Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, and Sebastian Stan and had a recurring part on Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine.