Kel Mitchell Responds After Being Criticized for His Appearance in 'Good Burger 2' Photos

Kel Mitchell is laughing off the criticism. The All That alum has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos of him on the set of Good Burger 2 alongside his comedy partner, Kenan Thompson. In the pics, Mitchell is wearing the iconic Good Burger uniform with a braided wig, which some fans likened to Jada Pinkett Smith's Set It Off character, Stony. He took to Instagram to address the jokes, captioning a video on his character's voice, "They said I look like Jada Pinkett [Smith], so we're about to set it off." The new film comes over two decades since the first movie hit theaters. Old and new fans have been streaming the film in recent years, giving it a resurgence.

The film was greenlit for release via Paramount+. News of the sequel was revealed on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It's set to debut it on Paramount+ in November 2023. Both stars have expressed excitement to work together again, especially on the iconic film.

Per the official logline of the film, as Variety reports, "Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

"I can't believe it's been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!" Thompson said in a statement. "Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."

The "Good Burger" concept first premiered as a sketch on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series, with Mitchell starring as Ed working at a burger joint. The 1997 film grossed a little under $24 million against a reported budget of $8 million. It grew a cult following.

Mitchell and Thompson proved to be a dynamic duo until they parted ways, which was seemingly sparked by SNL staple Thompson's desire for solo success. "The truth is Kenan does not want to be seen with me in any form of media, or even have my name mentioned around him," Mitchell told TMZ in 2012. "I have not been upset about this. I respect his choice of wanting to make a name for himself solo."