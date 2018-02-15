Watch Trailer of ‘Karate Kid’ YouTube TV Sequel

A new trailer for the YouTube Red Karate Kid TV series sequel has been released and you can watch it right now!

The series is titled Cobra Kai, and a description of the video reads, “Karate Kid’s Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso aren’t the same people they were in high school — but their rivalry hasn’t changed one bit. The Karate Kid saga continues.”

As the description suggests, the new series reunites Ralph Macchio and William Zabka who haven’t appeared together in the film franchise since 1986’s The Karate Kid Part II.

The first Karate Kid film came out in June of 1984 and very quickly took the world by storm. Some might say, it was a sweeping success.

In addition to Macchio and Zabka, the film also starred Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue, and Martin Kove, who played the Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese.

While Macchio had a fairly established career, having been on multiple TV shows and in a handful of movies, it was Zabka’s first ever film credit as he had only done TV projects up until that time.

The movie was made on an estimated $8 million dollar budget and reportedly brought in over $90 million at the box office.

Morita went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as the iconic Mister Miyagi.

The Karate Kid Part II came out two years later and was even more successful than the original, earning over $115 million at the box office on a budget of $13 million.

That film saw Daniel and Mister Miyagi head to Okinawa, Japan due to Miyagi’s father dying, but the two end up dealing with a lot more than they planned on.

The final film of the original trilogy, The Karate Kid Part III, brought back disgraced Cobra Kai sensei Kreese who attempted to tear Daniel and Miyagi apart. Unfortunately, that film was not quite as well-received as its predecessors, earning just under $39 million at the box office.

In 1994, Columbia Pictures released The Next Karate Kid, a part-sequel part-reboot of the franchise, which starred Hilary Swank as Mr. Miyagi’s newest student. That film also did not fair well — it was critically panned and only earned $15 million at the box office on a budget of $12 million.

While the film was not well-received, many critics did praise Swank for her breakout performance. She would go on to win two Oscar awards for Best Actress.

Lastly, 2010 saw the release of a Karate Kid remake which starred Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan in the lead roles. That film was a success both critically and financially, earning $359 million on a budget of $40 million.