‘Jurassic World 2’ Trailer Reportedly Arriving in December

It’s been over two years since Jurassic World tore through box office records, but fans won’t have to wait much longer for the first footage from the upcoming sequel.

According to the folks at Dirtees, who are attending the Brand Licensing Europe expo in London, the trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to arrive this December. The report states that the trailer will be released on December 13, attached to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

This is obviously just a report at this point, but that release date would make a lot of sense. The film is set for the summer, so a winter trailer would offer plenty of time for advertising throughout 2018. There’s also a guaranteed success that comes with Star Wars, so Universal knows that millions of theater-goers will see the trailer.

Two years ago, when Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released, Marvel debuted the first trailer for Captain America: Civil War.

Directed by JA Bayona, and starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to hit theaters on June 8, 2018.

