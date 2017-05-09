Jeff Goldblum Talks Ian Malcolm’s Return In Jurassic World 2

Like Dr. Ian Malcolm once said, God was there to create the dinosaurs. And, when it came time to making Jeff Goldblum, the deity seems to have created the actor just for Jurassic Park. While Hollywood has embraced Goldblum in various films over the years, fans continued to champion the actor’s take on Dr. Iam Malcolm. The suave mathematician was a highlight of the original Jurassic Park movie, so it is easy to understand why Jurassic World wanted the character for its next movie. Now, Goldblum is talking about his upcoming role in the sequel, and the actor is eager to reprise his “sassy” role.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Goldblum was asked about his upcoming work on Jurassic World 2. It was there the actor said he’s gearing up to go film for the feature, and Goldblum hopes he can contribute something special to the impending film.

“Off I go in a few weeks to London, where they’ve been hard at work, and I’ll try to contribute something to the plate of dino-entertainment,” Golblum started.

“I like my character. I think my character is a saucy, sassy man of some integrity and deep thinking. And of course, that whole world continues to be popular, slam-bang, top entertainment. I talked to the director, J.A. Bayona, over the phone.”

Continuing, Goldblum even went on to praise the director for his work on previous films. “I enjoyed his movie The Impossible with Naomi Watts, and he’s something else….I’m very interested in that myself, so I’m looking forward to this. I’ve got a few things to do. I’m nothing if not conscientious, so I’m enjoying working on it every day.”

Fans first learned that Goldblum would reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in late April. Moviegoers had hoped the actor would be able to reprise his fan-favorite role, and Goldblum had hinted at his willingness to return in the past.

Speaking with Fandango awhile back, Goldblum said he was open to the idea of bringing Dr. Malcolm into the Jurassic World trilogy.

“I’m nothing if not open. I’m like an open-faced sandwich. My door is not always open — I took the door off. I removed the hinges from the door. I’m too open. I’m like a chicken piccata. What was I about to say? Oh yes, the two [Jurassic] movies I did with them were plenty. If I never did anything more, I’d certainly be well satisfied.”

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

