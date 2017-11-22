First Footage From ‘Jurassic World 2’ Released

While Jurrasic World fans eagerly await the sequel’s first trailer, set to be released sometime next month during select screenings of Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi, the film’s director and co-writer, Colin Trevorrow has shared video footage to help tide fans over.

Trevorrow shared a video clip of Chris Pratt‘s character Owen interacting with what looks like a tiny Velociraptor, not unlike the ones that the character trained and bonded with during the first Jurassic World installment.

“From our Jurassic family to yours,” Trevorrow wrote alongside the early Thanksgiving treat.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom picks up sometime in the aftermath of Jurassic World, though plot details beyond that are being kept under wraps ahead of the sequel’s trailer launch. Pratt will be joined by his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard in the follow-up, which Trevorrow also co-wrote and produced but did not direct, having passed that job over to J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) instead.

Fallen Kingdom‘s supporting cast will include several newcomers to the larger Jurassic Park/World franchise, along with some familiar faces like Jeff Goldblum back in the role of the eccentric chaotician Ian Malcolm.

The sequel will be released on June 22, 2018, three years after Jurassic World opened. ComicBookMovie notes that the first teaser trailer for the 2015 film was released on Thanksgiving 2014, so although the Fallen Kingdom publicity machine is a little behind that schedule, fans were still gifted with a Thanksgiving first look.

Meanwhile, fans are studying the first looks of scary new dinosaurs to appear in Fallen Kingdom, like a very different looking Indominus Rex.