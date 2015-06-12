'Jurassic World 3' Poster Is Finally Here

✖

The poster for Jurassic World 3 is here, proving that big change can come in small packages. It shows an extreme close-up of a mosquito poised to bite a patch of scaly skin — a reference to the first Jurassic Park movie and an ominous sign for the dinosaurs. The poster promises a trailer for the movie, but only in theaters.

The third Jurassic World movie is titled Jurassic World: Dominion, and is currently slated for release on June 10, 2022. That's almost exactly a year away, but on Wednesday fans got their first look at the movie in a poster shared on social media by the franchise's official accounts. It is a bright image of a mosquito biting into a dinosaur's scales with a bright orange sun glowing in the background. The caption "It all started here" seems to imply that this is a shot of the fortuitous mosquito that set off the entire film series.

The poster is itself a teaser for an extended preview of the movie, which is coming to theaters exclusively on Friday, June 25. It will accompany IMAX screenings of Fast & Furious 9, giving fans a fresh incentive to go out and see the movie in person.

"This is the best news ever! LIFE FOUND A WAY!" one fan commented on the poster. Another wrote: "THIS POSTER IS WHOLESOME!!" with a dinosaur emoji. However, some fans were concerned about the exclusivity of the premiere. One tweeted: "Will we be able to see it online after? Cause my theaters nearby don't have an IMAX screening."

Jurassic World: Dominion is directed and co-written by Colin Trevorrow, with co-writers Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly. It will feature returning stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released in 2018 and work on Dominion started not long after, so this is one of the longest delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trevorrow has said the Jurassic World trilogy will be "less arbitrary and episodic" than the first three films. In an interview with Empire, he said that it was always meant to be "something that could potentially arc into a series that would feel like a complete story."

In a later interview covered by Slash Film he added that planning a cohesive arc for the whole trilogy "is crucial to a franchise like this if you really want to bring people along with you and make sure they stay interested. It needs to be thought through on that level. It can't be arbitrary [...] the earlier Jurassic Park movies had pretty clear definitive endings. They were much more episodic."

Now, fans are closer than ever to seeing that story in its entirety. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. The trailer will screen alongside F9 in IMAX theaters starting on Friday, June 25.