'Jungle Cruise' IMAX Poster Sets up Emily Blunt and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Epic Adventure (Exclusive)

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters on July 30, and fans wanting to see all the thrills on the biggest screen possible will want to check it out in IMAX. In honor of the epic Disney film — which stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — heading to IMAX theatres nationwide, PopCulture.com has the exclusive first look at the IMAX Jungle Cruise poster. The stunning artwork, shown below, harkens back to classic painted adventure film posters for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Romancing the Stone, among others.

Blunt's Dr. Lily Houghton and Johnson's "Skipper" Frank Wolff get the main focus of the promo art, but other supporting characters also get some shine. Plus, we see some striking visuals from Jungle Cruise's set pieces. Jack Whitehall, who plays Dr. Lily's brother McGregor in the movie, is seen holding a lantern while dressed to the nines. The flick's two main villains — Édgar Ramírez's Aguirre and Jesse Plemons' Prince Joachim — are shown lurking. Next to Ramírez sits Veronica Falcón, who is believed to play a version of Trader Sam from the classic Disneyland ride that inspired the movie.

(Photo: IMAX)

The IMAX poster also depicts Skipper's vessel being hunted down by the prince's submarine, all while killer piranhas swim below. Those aquatic menaces aren't the only threatening creatures on display, however. Just under the IMAX logo lies Proxima, the pet jaguar belonging to Johnson's character.

Jungle Cruise will see these characters racing through the Amazon Rainforest on the quest for a world-changing resource. Based on the trailer, there will be no shortage of thrills on this dangerous quest, which also promises to showcase the comedic chemistry between Johnson and Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra — the director of 2018's The Commuter and the upcoming DC Comics adaptation Black Adam — helms the project written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

If you're curious about seeing Jungle Cruise in IMAX, know that the movie's visuals and sound are specially remastered for The IMAX Experience®, using IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. If you're looking to see Jungle Cruise on the big screen, there won't be a bigger way. More info on the IMAX release can be found here.

Jungle Cruise will head to standard theater screens on July 30, as well. Disney is also planning to make the movie available on Disney+, though it will come with a $29.99 Premium Access fee (in addition to the Disney+ subscription price).