Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Co-Star Emily Blunt Reveals Why She Didn’t Attend His Wedding

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wedding to Lauren Hashian was so top-secret that even his Jungle Cruise co-star, Emily Blunt, didn’t get an invitation until it was too late. While the two were busy promoting their new Disney film at the D23 Expo on Saturday, Blunt revealed that she missed the Hawaiian-set nuptials.

“I feel great. It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal. We kept it under wraps; we kept it quiet,” Johnson told Access during a joint interview.

“You were real sleuth-y about it, you guys,” the Mary Poppins Returns actress added, taking a jab at Johnson and saying she “didn’t even get the invite which was sort of strange.”

“You did, you got an e-vite,” Johnson, 47, shot back.

“Well, it came way too late,” Blunt, 36, said, revealing she was shooting A Quiet Place 2 “in the depths of Buffalo.”

“I heard about the wedding and like an hour later you were married,” she said, “so I didn’t have any opportunity to jump on a plane and celebrate this.”

Johnson joked that being at the Expo in Anaheim, California “when he’s supposed to be on a honeymoon.”

“It’s perfect, it’s exactly what Lauren wants to hear,” he said, adding that he was getting on a plane after the Disney event so he and Hashian, 34, could get on with their honeymoon. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii on August 18. The next day, Johnson shared a few photos from the big day of the newlyweds posing together in front of the sunset.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii,” Johnson captioned the photos. Although the couple are newly married, they’ve been together for 12 years and have two daughters together: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 15 months. Johnson also shares 18-year-old daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia, to whom he was married from 1997 to 2007.

Johnson previously said that he and Hashian planned to marry earlier, but that as they had children they kept pushing back their wedding date. “Mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2018.

Although Johnson is always heavily involved in several projects at once, the former WWE star said he holds his family nearest and dearest to his heart.

“I’ve got a lot of things happening in my life, and I’ve been so lucky and fortunate to be blessed with a lot of things,” he told ET in 2015. “The relationship part to me is my most prized thing. The people in my life. I’ve learned the power that we have to make other people happy and content in a relationship. And I have the love of my life, Lauren… I wake up every day so grateful and so thankful that I have someone like that, someone that you can walk through this world with.”

Jungle Cruise will hit theaters in July 2020.